Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for May 2023

Can you believe we're almost halfway through 2023? Thankfully, Netflix has continued to add some fantastic new films to its ever-growing catalogue. This month is no exception with a comedy slasher, a sci-fi space epic and a loveable panda voiced by Jack Black taking the spotlight. Something for all tastes.

Every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking, and most importantly, what films on Netflix (opens in new tab) are worth your hard-earned free time. All of the new releases listed here are specifically designed for Netflix subscribers in the UK, so there's a chance some of these won't be available in your territory. While most Netflix Originals can be found wherever you are located, different licensing means different films don't always show up.

That means taking up one of the best streaming VPNs could be the best course of action if you're desperate to watch something. It's also useful whenever you're out of the country and want to catch up on your favourite shows. Regardless, we always try to inform you where everything is found so you can start watching the latest and greatest with the least amount of hassle. Now that's out the way, let's dive into the top new movies to watch on Netflix for May 2023.

Freaky

(Image credit: Universal)

From nowhere, Freaky starring Vince Vaughn (Dodgeball) and Kathryn Newton (Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania) has been surging up the Netflix charts – and for good reason. Made under the Blumhouse Productions banner, which can be pretty hit or miss, this one certainly airs on the former with a fun comedic body-swapping slasher that puts an interesting twist on the Freaky Friday formula. From Christopher Landon – director of Happy Death Day, so you know it's in good company – it's got great pacing at 101 minutes, never outstaying its welcome with some surprisingly engaging performances. Give it a shot!

Freeky is available to watch on Freevee (with ads) in the US.

Kung Fu Panda 3

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

Jack Black! As a kung fu fighting panda? It shouldn't work but it does amazingly well. The DreamWorks Animation comedy films, Kung Fu Panda, have been a hit since day one and the second sequel continues that tradition in fine form. It picks up with the Dragon Warrior Po, now reunited with his father, discovering a secret Panda Village before needing to train its inhabitants to fight a spirit warrior named Kai, who is determined to destroy the legacy of Master Oogway.

It's a stacked cast too! We have Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, James Hong, David Cross, Lucy Liu, and Jean-Claude Van Damme all voicing various anthropomorphic animals. With a fourth film in the works for 2023, now is a great time to catch up while sitting back and enjoying some Baozi.

Ad Astra

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Brad Pitt in space? Say no more. While Ad Asta (or "to the stars" in Latin) is incredibly ambitious, potentially to its detriment from a story perspective, as astronaut Roy McBride ventures into the depths of the galaxy to search for his lost father, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more recent poignant performance from its lead actor. Couple this with the stunning visuals, technically impressive sets and an unexpectedly unnerving set of events that play out, it's hard not to be engrossed from start to end.

Director James Gray attempted to create "the most realistic depiction of space ever" used in a movie, giving First Man a run for its money. It asks a lot of interesting questions that make for a great debate. Not enough people saw this at the cinema, so now is the time to right this wrong.

Ad Astra is available to watch in the US on FuboTV.

