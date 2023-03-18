Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for March 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix might have its fair share of ups and downs but when it comes to the top new movies, it's one of the most reliable out there. Whether that be big blockbusters, new originals or critical darlings from the latest and greatest indie directors, there's something for everyone's taste. What to watch first, though?

To help with this insanely difficult dilemma, every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking and crucially, what films are worth your time. These films are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, however, the majority of them can be found in other regions – such as any Netflix Originals.

Naturally, a VPN is always available to access not only Netflix but Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, and the umpteenth other streaming platforms, no matter where you are in the world. It's a great way to watch the best shows while keeping your data private. With that, let's jump into the top movies to watch on Netflix for March 2023.

We Have a Ghost

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things' David Harbour haunting a house occupied by Marvel star Anthony Mackie? Sign us up! From Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon, this supernatural horror comedy has been making waves for all the right (and wrong) reasons due to its zany shenanigans and action thriller-like moments.

The setup sees Kevin Presley (Jahi Winston) discover ghost Ernest (played by Harbour) haunting their new home, only for the entire family to suddenly go viral from the finding and for the CIA to get involved. Whatever the case, its sublime cast – which involves the always-on form Jennifer Coolidge as a TV parapsychologist – makes We Have a Ghost an enjoyable romp for all the family, even if it doesn't quite live up to its potential.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

(Image credit: John Wilson / Netflix)

Picking up from the award-winning BBC series, Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the return of the disgraced detective John Luther, now on a path to track down a sadistic serial killer that is blackmailing people via their shady online secrets. All Luther has to do is first get out of prison. Starring Idris Elba as the titular character, the grimy crime thriller works for both long-term fans and newcomers, offering a gripping cat-and-mouse chase from start to finish. Aside from the cinematic scale that helps to ramp up the severity of the situation, we get plenty of brilliant one-liners proving why no one else could play this character but Elba himself.

Murder Mystery 2

(Image credit: Scott Yamano / Netflix)

Say what you want about Adam Sandler but now and then he offers a fun flick with some heart wrapped around it, and that's exactly what the first Murder Mystery on Netflix was. Re-teaming with Jennifer Aniston as husband and wife detectives trying to get their agency off the ground, the pair find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend, the Maharja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding. With the likes of Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mélanie Laurent filling out the supporting cast, the action comedy mystery has all the makings of a superb sequel.

Note: Netflix is set to release Murder Mystery 2 on March 31st, 2023

Looking for more film suggestions? Check out T3's top picks for the best Netflix movies of 2022 – including more Adam Sandler and one of the most talked about documentaries of the year.