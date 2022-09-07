Amazon Prime Video gets one of Nicholas Cage's best new movies real soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Everyone likes a bit of Nicolas Cage. Whether it's in serious roles like Leaving Last Vegas, The Rock and Raising Arizona, or in more wacky performances like Face/Off and The Wicker Man – hey, I even have a soft spot for Ghost Rider – the man always puts in a performance.

With all that in mind, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that one of the actor's best new movies, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, will be arriving on the streaming service in October. Originally premiering earlier this year in theatres, the flick received rave reviews but failed to light the box office on fire and struggled to reclaim its $30 million budget.

Directed by Tom Gormican, it sees Cage play a fictionalised version of himself who is paid to attend a billionaire's birthday party before striking up an unlikely friendship with the super fan. That super fan is played by none other than Pedro Pascal, best known for his appearance in Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell and leading role in The Mandalorian .

Check out the official trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below:

A synopsis for the film reads as such: "Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channelling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Hadish, Lily Sheen, Ike Barinholtz and Neil Patrick Harris. It's set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 28th, 2022 for those in the UK.

T3 has reached out to Amazon for clarity regarding further territories.

An image of Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent went viral surrounding the movie (Image credit: Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate )

Alongside this, Amazon confirmed that the six-episode drama thriller series, The Devil's Hour, starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi will debut on the platform simultaneously. It tells the story of Lucy who is awoken every night at exactly 3.33 AM by terrifying visions.

Meanwhile, Catherine Called Birdy, a new original movie by director Lena Dunham, will debut on the streaming service from October 7th, 2022. It will see Bella Ramsey (who is set to play Ellie in HBO's adaption of The Last of Us) as a 14-year-old girl in medieval England who is trying to avoid suitors set up by her father. So lots to watch!

