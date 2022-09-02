Netflix with ads is now coming sooner to beat Disney Plus

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix's new ad-based subscription tier is now set to arrive even sooner than initially planned, and the reason for this is all down to Disney Plus.

As reported by Variety (opens in new tab), Netflix with ads was originally set to launch sometime in early 2023 , however, has now been moved up to a release date of November 1st, 2022. The decision for this is apparently so Netflix can beat the new advertising tier from Disney Plus , which is set to go live on December 8th, 2022.

Netflix's ad plan is first set to come into effect for those in France, Germany, the UK, the US and several more countries, according to sources that have been informed of the streaming platform's plan. The company has partnered with Microsoft as its exclusive advertisement partner with ad buyers expected to submit initial bids in the coming weeks, so a price can be established. According to another source, Netflix is looking for a $10 million minimum commitment in yearly ad spending from agencies.

Netflix declined T3's request for comment.

"We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier and no decisions have been made," a Netflix rep told Variety (opens in new tab).

A Netflix standard plan (opens in new tab) is currently priced at $15.49 / £10.99 / AU$16.99 per month, or alternatively, the streamer has a cheaper basic plan at $9.99 / £6.99 / $10.99. That offer supports fewer devices and does not come with HD, though. It's still unclear just how much it will cost to gain access to Netflix with ads but Disney Plus will cost $7.99 per month or $79.90 per year for the ads-based tier.

Netflix's decision to bring in ads is thought to be to help make up the revenue lost by 200,000 subscribers leaving this streaming service earlier this year. It's also exploring the possibility of adding live streaming as well as "rapidly expanding" more into games.