Top 3 new Netflix movies to watch this week

While Netflix might be in some trouble at the moment, it's easily still among the best streaming services going with a deep back catalogue and support across the best TVs – and you almost certainly have an account.

While Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are increasingly channelling for Netflix's crown as the top streaming service, the old dog still has some tricks up its sleeve.

There are a few strategies for surfing Netflix and its seemingly endless stream of content, including simply navigating to the carousel screen and going from there. But perhaps a more refined approach is needed.

Most notably, Netflix has been pumping out high quality movies recently and today we're going to look at T3's three top picks for the best new Netflix movies.

Of course, if new movies aren't your thing, we've found the best Netflix movies from 2022, the top shows to watch across all streaming services in June, the best Netflix Originals to enjoy, and much more.

Let's jump into our three new Netflix movie top picks for this week, though.

(Image credit: Netflix )

The Man from Toronto

First up, we've got two pretty huge actors teaming up for a project called The Man from Toronto, namely Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

While Kevin Hart has a somewhat chequered history, his performance in TMFT is really solid and funny, something of a redemption for the leading man.

A danger for a film like this might be falling into too many tropes – and there are certainly some tropes along the way – but overall it does a good job of avoiding anything too awfully cheesy.

There's danger, suspense, action, mistaken identity, and comedy along the way, as two polar opposites must work together. We really enjoyed this one.

Plus, it clocks in at a little under two hours, which is a great length.

(Image credit: Netflix )

Love & Gelato

Ah, the classic American abroad movie returns – this time with a jaunt to Italy.

Based on the best selling novel of the same name, Love & Gelato serves up both of these things and more, following the adventures of Lina, who promised her sick mother that she would spend a summer in Rome.

The story leans very heavily into the classic clueless tourist movie ideas – the kind of thing you find in Emily in Paris, for example – but, as the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Chaos, hilarity, and love ensues, guided by an ensemble of lovely people along the way. It's a charming story that tugs on the heartstrings, with a big dollop of gelato on top.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spiderhead

If you want to prepare for the new Thor movie, which is just weeks away, then a good place to start would be Spiderhead, which features Chris Hemsworth in the role as lead doctor-slash-baddie.

The movie is based on a short story that appear in the New Yorker in 2010, called Escape from Spiderhead (opens in new tab), and explores a world where experimental drugs are used to change the emotions of inmates on a high-tech prison island.

Rather futuristically, almost everything that happens is controlled by a smartphone app, replete with cool dials, letting Hemsworth and his sidekick administer ever-increasing levels of the drugs to inmates.

Things get more and more strange as the movie progresses and the protagonist, played by Miles Teller, goes deeper into understanding what is actually happening.

Of course, we won't reveal any spoilers, but Spiderhead is well worth watching.