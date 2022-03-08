Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for March 2022

March is already upon us. How is that possible? We were only just seeing in the New Year five minutes ago. I'd like to attribute time passing at this rocket speed because I've been climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or scuba diving in the Maldives... whereas, in actual fact, I've just been binge-watching everything Netflix has to offer. Guilty as charged.

Each month, T3 will be rounding up what's trending, what's got critics talking and what films are setting the streaming world ablaze. These movies are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, although the bulk of them can be found in most regions – mainly any Netflix Originals.

Better yet, you can always take up a VPN to start watching the latest, greatest content from around the world. I recently invested in one so I could make my way through DC's Peacemaker starring John Cena on HBO Max. Money well spent, if I do say so. Anyway, now that's cleared up, let's dive into the best movies to watch on Netflix for March 2022.

Her

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix has built up quite the library of quality films over the years. One of the Academy Award winner's flicks, that I only watched for the first time earlier this week, is Her. It tells the story of Theodore Twombly, a man who develops a love interest with an AI called Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). These sort of sci-fi tropes tend to come off as seedy but Her works beautifully.

Maybe it's director Spike Jonze's humour that makes this film so endearing, or the futuristic setting that looks like something taken directly from Black Mirror, or just Phoenix's genuine performance. Whatever the case, the truly human relationship between Theodore and Samantha is more believable than the half a dozen rom-coms that get churned out on a yearly basis. One thing that amazes me is that Johansson's voice was added in post-production (via Vulture ), yet you'd think the actor was on set the whole time.

Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Netflix / Sony)

Sometimes you just want to watch something comforting, something you know is good and something that features a web-slinging superhero. Spider-Man 2 was released almost 20-years ago and thankfully, it holds up reasonably well... for the most part. Everyone remembers the dance scene from Spider-Man 3 but no one dares mention the "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" montage from its predecessor and the freezeframe cut of a grinning Tobey Maguire. Ah, 2004, what a time it was.

What has stood the test of time, however, is Danny Elfman's masterful score, the adrenaline-fuelled train fight through the heart of New York and the comedic beats from one J. Jonah Jameson (played by J.K. Simmons). Without question, the pinnacle of all of this is Alfred Molina's Doc Ock who still holds up as one the best supervillains to this day. Returning to this after seeing the character's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home has somehow been made even greater.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

(Image credit: Charles Bergmann / Tyler Perry Studios)

Comedian, writer, director, producer and all-around talented showman Tyler Perry (Don't Look Up, Vice) returns as the beloved Mabel "Madea" Simmons in A Madea Homecoming. Based on Perry's mother and aunt, the character has been going strong since 1999, tackling everything from prostitution and abuse to racism and infidelity. The latest of which pulls no punches with Black Lives Matter and the stigma against homosexuality put in the spotlight, as Madea's family all come together to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation.

While critical reception has been heavily divided, it's powered itself to the number one spot for the most-watched film on Netflix globally in the official weekly rankings. This likely in part is due to the crossover element with Irish sitcom, Mrs Brown's Boys. A match made in heaven, or just two unfunny men in dresses? You decide.