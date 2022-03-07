Top 3 Netflix action comedies for March 2022 (and the secret code to find more)

Netflix is absolutely stocked to the brim at the moment and we thought it would be helpful to pick some top 3 selections for the best content. This time around it's the best action comedies available right now.

There's something about combining two of the best genres together that makes for great results and Netflix has a lot to choose from. Head over to the code 43040 (either by searching for that or clicking the link) to see everything on offer.

Of course, action comedies might not be your thing and that's totally fine. We've also found the best fantasy movies, the best movies to watch before they're gone, the best true story TV shows, the best documentaries, and much more.

So, let's jump into the best action comedies available on Netflix right now.

The Gentlemen

(Image credit: Netflix )

Matthew McConaughey as a London gangster? We can't think of much that's better than that, especially with an all-star supporting cast in the form of Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, and many others.

The plot is pretty silly, as you would expect, and there is plenty of action and plenty of comedy to go around. (Fair warning, though: some of the jokes are fairly racially insensitive and tired.)

Overall, we're big fans of this movie and it's great to see McConaughey shines somewhere outside of Texas.

Red Notice

(Image credit: Netflix )

Red Notice is the newest movie on the list and the only Netflix original. Plus, it features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who we absolutely love.

The premise? The world's second-most successful art thief catching the world's first-most successful art thief, aided by The Rock.

The movie is very, very silly but there's a certain charm to it, especially the performances from The Rock and Ryan Reynolds.

Mr and Mrs Smith

(Image credit: Netflix )

We may well have saved the best until last.

Epitomising action comedies is Mr and Mrs Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (when they were married), as two spies who gradually realised that the other one has been tasked with assassinating them.

Mr and Mrs Smith has it all: humour, action sequences, a good plot, and standout performances from both. Well worth a watch on a cold March evening.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bonus movie: The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

This Korean action-adventure movie with a bit of slapstick and surrealist comedy is worth a watch if you fancy something a little Pirates of the Caribbean, with a bunch of loveable rogue pirates banding together to go in search of royal treasures that have, mysteriously, become lost without a trace.

There's plenty of action, both at sea and on land, and there's also a load of CGI if that floats you boat, which to be fair is pretty good. There's even plenty of comical CGI animals, too.