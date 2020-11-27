Top 3 best SIM Only Black Friday deals: deals from Three, Smarty, and Vodafone

Today is a good day for two reasons: Firstly, it's a Friday, so the weekend is so close and secondly, it's Black Friday 2020 and that means the deals are coming thick and fast, with big discounts from every retailer going. One good place for deals are SIM Only contracts so we've collected three of the best.
SIM Only (SIMO) contracts are great for a few reasons, the most obvious being that they let you choose how much data and other stuff you want without factoring in the price of a smartphone. If you don't mind shelling out to buy your own phone (hello refurb handsets!), SIMO is the way to go.
Because the data isn't tied to a specific (and likely brand new) handset, it's a lot cheaper. Like a lot. As you can see below, unlimited data is the norm, not a luxury that hikes the price of the contract up by tens of pounds per month.
Plus, you can put the SIM into whatever device you want: e-reader, WiFi hotshot, tablet... It's much more flexible for your needs than getting a standard contract. Let's dive into the deals...
Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | 5G ready | £16/month | Available from Three
Everyone knows Three and their unlimited data SIM Only plan is one of the best on the market. The data can be used for a personal hotspot and for roaming abroad, too.
SMARTY | One month rolling | 50GB data | £12/month | Available from SMARTY
For the ultimate flexibility, it's worth checking out upstart mobile network Smarty and their deals. For £12/month, you get 50GB data, which is ultimately going to be enough for the vast majority, plus the ability to use it for hotspots and the like. View Deal
Vodafone | 12 months | 100GB data | £11.50/month after cashback | Available from Mobiles.co.uk
The final SIMO offer is for a Vodafone SIM from Mobiles.co.uk that, after cashback is applied, comes to just £11.50/month for 100GB data, again more than enough for most people. While cashback might be a bit fiddly, it's worth it in this case.
If you've been on the lookout for a good SIM Only deal for a while, Black Friday has answered your calls with three fantastic deals from Three, Smarty, and Vodafone.
