Today's Wordle Answer: Wordle 279, Friday March 25 clues and solution

Wordle 279 answer explained, with clues and solution

Wordle 279: today’s Wordle answer
(Image credit: Getty)
Duncan Bell
By
published

Wordle today (279, Friday 25 March) might be a tricky one for some people, as it doesn’t look like a proper English word, like what the Queen of England might use, guv’nor. It’s a working class word, gor‘ blimey and them snobs at the New York Times ‘as chosen it for today’s Wordle answer, like a right bleedin’ ow’s yer father, mate. 

We managed to get today’s Wordle in 4 guesses, as usual. Did you?!

Hints and clues for Wordle 279

  • Today’s Wordle answer is a place you store stuff.
  • Today’s Wordle answer is one of a very small number of 5-letter words that end in a vowel followed by a T.
  • Today’s Wordle answer has two vowels in total. 

Wordle #279 answer

Wordle 279 answer

DEPOT! 

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s Wordle answer is DEPOT. A depot is a place where you keep large quantities of boring essentials such as food, parcels, dynamite, etc. Or sometimes, it’s a big garage where buses, coaches, trams and the like are parked up. In any sorta depot you’ll find salt of the Earth types with pencils behind their ears, probably eating a good ol’ bag of the ol’ fish and the chips, with a bit of ‘ow’s yer father.

We got this one in four with the usual ALIEN/SHOUT one-two punch, then we tried DEMOB as it has most of the identified letters, and we were tired. 

After that, why, we was daaaaahn the blessed DEPOT so we was mister, with a pint of bitter and a one-way ticket to the good ol’ Lambeth Walk, to see the ‘Ammers as I do live and breathe. Evenin’ all. 

Now take this shilling and run along.

TOPICS
Gaming
Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.