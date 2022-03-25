Today's Wordle Answer: Wordle 279, Friday March 25 clues and solution

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle today (279, Friday 25 March) might be a tricky one for some people, as it doesn’t look like a proper English word, like what the Queen of England might use, guv’nor. It’s a working class word, gor‘ blimey and them snobs at the New York Times ‘as chosen it for today’s Wordle answer, like a right bleedin’ ow’s yer father, mate.

We managed to get today’s Wordle in 4 guesses, as usual. Did you?!

Hints and clues for Wordle 279

Today’s Wordle answer is a place you store stuff.

Today’s Wordle answer is one of a very small number of 5-letter words that end in a vowel followed by a T.

Today’s Wordle answer has two vowels in total.

Wordle #279 answer

DEPOT! (Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s Wordle answer is DEPOT. A depot is a place where you keep large quantities of boring essentials such as food, parcels, dynamite, etc. Or sometimes, it’s a big garage where buses, coaches, trams and the like are parked up. In any sorta depot you’ll find salt of the Earth types with pencils behind their ears, probably eating a good ol’ bag of the ol’ fish and the chips, with a bit of ‘ow’s yer father.

We got this one in four with the usual ALIEN/SHOUT one-two punch, then we tried DEMOB as it has most of the identified letters, and we were tired.

After that, why, we was daaaaahn the blessed DEPOT so we was mister, with a pint of bitter and a one-way ticket to the good ol’ Lambeth Walk, to see the ‘Ammers as I do live and breathe. Evenin’ all.

Now take this shilling and run along.