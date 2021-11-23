Today's best Black Friday PS5 game deal knocks 62% off Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

The force is strong with this deal. If you haven't had the chance to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, this is the best opportunity you're gonna get for quite some time. I can't understate what a fantastic experience I had with this game.

Look, we can all be honest. Star Wars has been a bit lacking in recent years, maybe aside from The Mandalorian. I fell out of love with the franchise following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga but Fallen Order brought me back in. I clearly wasn't the only one after the game sold more than 10 million copies.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Apex Legends), the game has now arrived on PS5 for plenty of upgrades while ironing some of the launch bugs. All of this makes it the best time to jump in if you haven't experienced the story of Cal Kestis. Part of me is tempted to give in to the dark side and buy it again...

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was £44.99, now £16.99 (save £28)

Why buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS5?

Respawn is arguably one of the best developers on the planet right now and Fallen Order proves that, being one of the best things to come out of Star Wars in years. The "Souls" style gameplay makes mastering a lightsabre challenging but still fun.

To make it even more enticing, the PS5 version brought added 4K / HDR resolution, improved the 60 fps performance and "significantly" boosted the loading speed (according to EA). A performance mode was introduced as well, allowing 1440p resolution, making the alien environments glisten more so.