Cyber Monday PS5 game deals: best offers to grab now

Cyber Monday week is now upon us and you know what that means: deals, deals, and more deals. It's particularly great as the latest PlayStation 5 video games are all reduced in price, meaning if you've been holding off to pick up the latest titles, now is your chance.

More than 13 million PS5 consoles have now been sold, with hopefully many more undoubtedly going up for sale over Cyber Monday and the holiday period. Sony has even gone to the lengths to hire three jumbo jet planes to make sure it can meet consumer demand.

Thankfully, PS5 games are available in their droves so there's no need to queue for hours or wake up ridiculously early just to get your hands on them. Better still, there are some truly incredible experiences available to play on the console, so that's why we've put together our top recommendations for which PS5 games to pick up this Cyber Monday.

Demon's Souls

Excited for Elden Ring? This will hold you over until the New Year. Bluepoint Games went above and beyond to remake the beloved Demon's Souls for a new generation. The visuals are unbelievably staggering while a number of quality of life changes make a great game even better. Not to mention, it's very cool to see how "Souslike" genre has evolved over time by revisiting this release.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Who doesn't love Spidey? Insomniac Games delivered the complete Spider-Man experience in 2018. Swinging through the streets of New York never felt so good – and yet, the studio somehow bettered it. Miles Morales was finally given centre stage, giving the character the outing he deserved while building off the first release. It's a stunning game that combines ray tracing with 60FPS for a truly next-gen experience and was one of the key technical showpieces for the PS5. Do not miss out on this gem!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

What can we say? Insomniac just know how to make a video game. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a third-person shooter filled with crazy inventive weaponry, an addictive levelling up system and is just downright fun. There's also something stunning about seeing these rifts open up and instantly transport the duo through different worlds at a moment's notice. The series has delivered delightful Platinum trophies in the past and the 2021 release is no exception.

Resident Evil Village

You may very well remember when the internet was taken over by its affection for an enormously tall lady known as Lady Dimitrescu. Well, the Countess was actually one of the main villains in Resident Evil Village and boy, did she deliver. The first-person survival horror game developed by Capcom serves as a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It's a fantastic mix of the latter's gameplay combined with the classic that is Resident Evil 4, standing as a return to form in my books. Achingly beautiful too.

Far Cry 6

You know what you're getting with a Far Cry game. A big open world, lots of weapons, and an insane antagonist hell-bent on destroying all that you love. It's a tried and tested formula that works swimmingly well. From the first 10 hours I spent with the game, Dani Rojas quickly cemented herself as the best lead in the series to date. Next to this, you have the formidable Giancarlo Esposito (of Breaking Bad fame) ruling the land of Yara as the ruthless Antón Castillo. There's plenty of fun to be had here with dozens upon dozens of hours to be spent in the world, more than giving you your money's worth.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

From Little Big Planet to starring in his very own 3D platformer, Sackboy has come a long way. Developed by the lovely folks over at Sumo Digital (I'm Yorkshire and biased), Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the perfect follow up to anyone that has completed Astro's Playroom as part of the PS5 launch package. It's an adorable jaunt through many colourful worlds while taking advantage of the DualSense controller in a great way. One for all the family.

Deathloop

Arkane Studios' PlayStation 5 exclusive Deathloop is the equivalent of James Bond meets Groundhog Day. Players find themselves in the shoes of assassin Colt, where he must take out eight targets while being stuck in a deadly time loop. It's stylish, action-packed and just generally a brilliant first-person shooter that's worth spending time with over the holidays. Oh, and it's ridiculously cheap right now.

FIFA 22

Ah, the beautiful game. Anyone that has played the highly competitive football simulator will be well aware of what you get for your money here. The latest edition introduced "Hypermotion" technology, which utilises motion capture data captured by 22 real-life players in motion capture suits to bring the most realistic movement to date. FIFA and me have a love-hate relationship but it's always near-impossible to turn down "one more match".

Fortnite

It's hard to talk about the best PlayStation 5 experiences without mentioning the biggest game on the planet. Yes, Fortnite continues to dominate the platform, earning itself the top spot based on gameplay hours within the first 12 months of the PS5's lifecycle. While technically a free game, the battle royale is known for licensing crossovers and grand, spectacle events, meaning there's always an excuse to snap up some V-Bucks.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Anyone a fan of the films will fall in love with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos-Montreal. This narrative-driven single-player game puts you firmly in the shoes of Peter Quill/Star-Lord as you lead Rocket, Drax, Gamoa and Groot on their latest, greatest adventure. With a fantastic comedic tone and plenty of '80s music to fill a Walkman, its quirky style will hook you from the get-go.

Returnal

Housemarque one-upped itself with third-person rougelike shooter Returnal, not only providing a compelling protagonist in Selene but also integrating the gameplay to work in tandem with the narrative. Returnal is challenging but hugely rewarding. With newly added updates offering to save options for those who want them, this is literally the best time to pick up and play.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

The latest Call of Duty returns to World War II, featuring its classic trio of campaign, multiplayer and Zombies. With 20 gorgeous maps to let loose on, Sledgehammer Games has produced a thrilling experience with a campaign that builds off its predecessors for a more than satisfactory outing. Vanguard also introduces Champion Hill, a new two versus two mode that pits players against one another until the last soldier is standing.

Control

Jesse Faden's descent into the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) makes for an unforgettable sci-fi adventure. Utilising powerful abilities to launch hostile paranatural forces, known as the Hiss, skywards is all well and good but it's unravelling the mystery of what's going in Control that helped take this game to the next level. The PS5 Ultimate Edition brings with it both pieces of DLC as well as a next-gen upgrade.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

While Miles Morales arguably did it better, Marvel's Spider-Man is still a massive accomplishment on its own. Enhanced for PS5 with stunning ray-tracing capabilities, Spidey has never looked so good. Swinging through the streets of New York is such a key part of what makes this game shine and damn, does it feel amazing. Opting for an already established Spider-Man was an inspired move from Insomniac, allowing Peter Parker and his rogue's gallery to go head-to-head from the go with no origin stories. We couldn't take another Uncle Ben death scene.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

In little over a year, Ghost of Tsushima has found itself among the pantheon of top games to ever grace a PlayStation system. You only have to read T3's own glowing review of the action-adventure title to see how much we adored its design, story, combat and efforts to bring 13th century Japan to life. Developed by Sucker Punch (Infamous, Sly Cooper), the Director's Cut expands heavily upon the original with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, faster loading times, dynamic 4K resolution at a targeted 60 FPS, as well as a new story chapter only found in the PS5 version.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

The remake of Final Fantasy VII was hands down my favourite game of 2020. As someone that never played the original, the game surpassed all my expectations with a cast of deep, loveable characters, a compelling story, and a combat system that never became stale 100-hours on. The new PS5 enhanced version offers the same amazing adventure while bringing in a new episode starring fan-favourite character, Yuffie, as well as further gameplay additions to make this the complete package. A must-play!

