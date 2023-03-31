Tissot reveals new limited edition T-Race MotoGP

The stainless steel timepiece is limited to 8,000 examples and comes in a helmet-shaped box

Tissot T-Race MotoGP
Tissot has announced the T-Race MotoGP, a limited-edition watch marking the company’s continued partnership with the motorbike racing championship.

Revealed in Portugal at the first round of the 2023 MotoGP season, the T-Race MotoGP features a black stainless steel case designed to look like a brake disc, with a bright red rubber strap with a pattern inspired by tire treads on its inside.

The dial is protected by sapphire crystal and the case back features the MotoGP logo. There’s a guarded crown at the three o’clock position and a pair of buttons for controlling the chronograph movement. Three subdials display a 30-minute timer and a stopwatch that measures down to 1/10 of a second.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP

Measuring a fairly chunky 45mm wide and 11.8mm thick, the watch is powered by a Swiss quartz movement with four jewels and a battery end-of-life indicator. Water resistance is rated at 10 bar of pressure, which is the equivalent of diving to 100 metres (330 feet).

The watch comes with a box designed to look like a motorbike helmet, complete with MotoGP branding and transparent visor. The Tissot T-race MotoGP edition is limited to 8,000 examples and priced at £625. It will be available to buy soon, with interested customers able to sign up to be notified when sales commence.

Tissot’s T-Race collection also includes a trio of near-identical watches, complete with brake disc-style stainless steel case and chronograph. However, these lack the MotoGP tie-in, are not limited editions, and lack the red strap. These models are available now, priced from  £490 to £535.

