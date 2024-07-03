Tineco's new wet and dry vacuum cleaner can recline by 180 degrees

QUICK SUMMARY Tineco has launched its first-ever reclining wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the Floor One Stretch S6. It's also a perfect choice for users with smaller homes thanks to its ultra-compact and manoeuvrable design. The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is exclusively available at Amazon for an RRP of £499.

Despite recently launching a collection of six smart vacuum cleaners in May, Tineco has now released its first-ever reclining wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the Floor One Stretch S6.

The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is the brand's first vacuum cleaner with such an expansive recline, allowing it to effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas, including underneath beds and sofas. It also has an ultra-compact and manoeuvrable design, making it perfect for homes with less space than others.

The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is exclusively available at Amazon for an RRP of £499.

(Image credit: Tineco)

Other features include a three chamber dirt water separation system and a FlashDry self-cleaning system. Its clean water tank sits at the base of the vacuum, whilst the separation system divides solids, liquids and air to protect the engine and maintain maximum cleaning power.

The two step FlashDry self-cleaning system automatically cleans the vacuum with a 70°C hot water wash lasting two minutes. This thoroughly cleans the brush roll and internal components, and is followed by a five minute hot air blast to prevent mould and odours.

It has a 40 minute run time and 0.72 litre capacity, which is around average compared to some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market.

