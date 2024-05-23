Tineco’s latest smart vacuum range is specifically designed for pet owners

QUICK SUMMARY Tineco, known for manufacturing some of the best vacuum cleaners, has launched a collection of smart vacuums and floor washers specifically designed for pet owners. There are six models altogether, all of which have a variety of specially engineered features. The range is exclusively available online and at Pets at Home, with prices starting at £199.

Tineco, known for manufacturing some of the best vacuum cleaners, has launched a collection of smart vacuums and floor washers specifically designed for pet owners. This isn't the first time the brand has launched an entire range in 2024, having recently launched another smart vacuum cleaner lineup at CES in January.

There are six models altogether, all of which feature ZeroTangle brush heads, smart sensor technology, two-in-one mop and vacuum features and more. Whilst each product would make a useful addition to any home, these specially engineered features are perfect for helping buyers clean up any mess that comes from owning a furry friend.

The range is exclusively available online and at Pets at Home, with prices starting at £199.

The six products available include a carpet washer, the iCarpet, two vacuums, the Pure One X Pet and Pure One S15 Pet, and three wet and dry vacuums, the ifloor 2 Plus, Floor One S5 Extreme and Floor One S3 Extreme.

The range offers several pet-friendly benefits aimed to simplify the cleaning process, including smart sensor technology which automatically detects dirt on the floor and intelligently conducts cleaning. There's also a built-in voice assistant to help monitor cleaning performance, and two-in-one mop and vacuum features, designed to leave hard floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes.

For pets that shed frequently, the Pure One X Pet and Pure One S15 Pet also boast a ZeroTangle brush head which features a dual-comb design combined with angled bristles. This actively separates and removes pet hair from the brush roller with each rotation, eliminating tangles and preventing clogs.

The ifloor 2 Plus is the cheapest in the range, coming in at £199, whereas the most expensive Pure One S15 Pet is £429.