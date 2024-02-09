Tineco's latest model is a cordless vacuum and mop in one, and I want it

QUICK SUMMARY Tineco has introduced its latest model, the Floor One S5 Extreme. It mops and vacuums at the same time, leaving hard floors completely dry and streak-free in moments. It's now available to buy for an RRP of £499.99, but a current promotion on Amazon takes it down to £349.99.

Trying out a different vacuum cleaner every week certainly has its ups and downs. Whilst it means I have an exceptionally clean house through no fault of my own, it also means there's not a lot these days that I haven't seen. Even the best vacuum cleaners have features that have popped up elsewhere.

With that in mind, there is one model I've recently stumbled across that has piqued my interest. After revealing a new smart vacuum cleaner lineup at CES 2024, Tineco has recently introduced its latest model, the Floor One S5 Extreme.

The Floor One S5 Extreme mops and vacuums at the same time, leaving hard floors completely dry and streak-free in moments. Whilst this isn't the first of its kind, it's still a rare product to manufacture. There's been a lot of robot vacuum cleaners that also mop, a cordless vacuum and mop in one is hard to find.

Buy the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme on Amazon for £349.99

(Image credit: Tineco)

There are a lot of impressive features to the Floor One S5 Extreme aside from its hybrid function. It leaves floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes, whilst its specially designed brush head provides optimised cleaning along floor boards and into hard-to-reach corners. It also has high-capacity clean and dirty water tanks, allowing users to clean larger areas without interruption.

Tineco hasn't scraped on the smart features either. The Floor One S5 Extreme's iLoop Smart Sensor takes the guesswork out of cleaning by detecting wet and dry dirt, debris and other messes. Suction power, roller speed and water flow automatically adjust to the level of mess, and the 3-in-1 docking station stores and charges the unit for utmost convenience. It also has a helpful built-in voice assistant which monitors cleaning performance.

The Floor One S5 Extreme is currently available on Tineco's website for an RRP of £499.99. However, a current promotion means it's reduced to £399.99, allowing buyers to save £100. It's also available on Amazon, where there's a redeemable £150 voucher. Take a look for yourself: