Thrilling new Netflix show is a must-watch for true crime fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The cryptocurrency world sure does have its drama, as a new Netflix documentary can attest, as well as serious implications for real people all around the world.

The new must-watch show is Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, which officially premiers today on Wednesday (March 30) across the world.

As the recent trailer showed us, the story of the documentary follows Gerry Cotton, the founder of QuadrigaCX, which was once Canada's largest bitcoin exchange. Cotton mysteriously died, taking the passwords to his service with them.

The catch? QuadrigaCX had around $250 million in bitcoin stored at the time, a huge amount. The community that used the service banded together to try and find some clues about what happened.

But, as some people believe, was Cotton's death faked? And was his wife, Jennifer Robertson, somehow involved? Was Cotton a ruthless mastermind or an unlucky innocent? All these questions are investigated in detail by the documentary makers.

The documentary does an excellent job of portraying the ins and outs of the saga, which becomes more mystifying as the documentary goes on. There's betrayal, intrigue, threats – everything you want from a documentary ideally, which is why it's a must-watch for true crime fans.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King can be streamed right now on Netflix.

Netflix knows documentaries

(Image credit: Netflix)

Trust No One joins the prestigious list of Netflix documentaries and docuseries on the platform, including the recent hit The Tinder Swindler, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and many others.

While Amazon might have the market for sports documentaries locked down, Netflix has found a very solid niche for itself doing true crime stories and other tales of intrigue.

Not a Netflix subscriber? Today's best prices can be seen below.