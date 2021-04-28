Hurry, Three's incredible 30GB of data for just £10p/m SIM only deal is ending soon

T3 has written about this superb SIM only deal from Three not just once but twice over the past few weeks and, right here, we right about it for the third and final time as it is coming to an end imminently.

That's right, we've found out from Three that this SIM only deal is set to end this coming Friday (30th April) at 9am BST. That means we're looking at a matter of hours now before it is no longer available.

And missing out on this SIM only deal is absolutely something you shouldn't do if you are currently in the market for a SIM plan upgrade. That's because it delivers 30GB of data, as well as unlimited calls and texts for just £10 per month.

Unlike some SIM only deal suppliers, too, the data delivered in this SIM only deal is 5G. This means that if you have a 5G phone and live in an area with 5G network coverage, then you can enjoy the rapid next-gen 5G data speeds and low latency.

This SIM only deal also includes Three's Go Roam Around the World feature, meaning that the SIM plan's allowances can be used all around the world in 71 countries with no extra cost.

We think this is a great new SIM only deal from Three, and it's full details can be viewed below:

Star Deal Three SIM only deal | 30GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 12-month plan | £10p/m

In T3's eyes this is a great SIM only deal for users with large data needs. That's because it delivers 30GB of data, and that's 5G data, each month for just £10p/m. You also get unlimited calls and texts and the contract length is a short 12 months. Deal ends Friday April 30 at 9am BST.View Deal

To see how this SIM plan stacks up against the very best on the market today, be sure to scope out the SIM only deals chart below, which includes the best new plans from rivals like EE and Voxi.