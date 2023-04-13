This volcanic watch by Straum is limited edition, but not in the way you think

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Norwegian watchmaker Straum has announced a collaboration with watch website Fratello, and the result is a timepiece that will only be available for just a few days.

Called the Fratello x Straum Jan Mayen, the stainless steel watch (opens in new tab) has a striking volcanic red dial that’s textured in a way that looks like flowing magma. The watch is inspired by the Beerenberg volcano on the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen, which is located in the Arctic Ocean, north of Iceland and off the east coast of Greenland.

The case is 38mm wide and 11.3mm thick, with domed sapphire crystals on and the front and back, with the latter showing off the watch’s Swiss-made La Joux-Perret G101 automatic movement, which has 70 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Fratello)

Water resistance is 100 metres and the dial features applied indexes, with lume applied to both the hands and markers. The stainless steel bracelet features an integrated design that makes it look like a continuous part of the case, and it closes with a butterfly clasp.

Fratello was founded in 2004 and is no stranger to collaborations with watchmakers. The website is responsible for Omega producing two ‘Speedy Tuesday’ versions of its iconic Speedmaster (opens in new tab). That’s because in 2012 The Fratello began a series of features about the watch which were published every Tuesday. #SpeedyTuesday soon spread across social media and the rest is history.

(Image credit: Fratello)

Those Omegas were limited to 2,012 pieces each, and while the volcano-inspired Straum Jan Mayen won’t be limited by a certain production number, it will instead be limited by time. The watch is available to order between 13th and 20th April only, and Fratello says enough will be produced to meet whatever demand it receives.

The watch is priced at €1,600 (£1,400) plus tax, and Straum's anticipated delivery will take place about six months after the one-week sales window closes.