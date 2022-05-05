This underrated free streaming service is making me cancel Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has really made me step back and realise how much I spend on the best streaming services . I currently have subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ and I’m realising that maybe I should be prioritising free streaming services instead.

While I’ve had a Netflix account for several years now, I’m not blind to its issues and I don’t think I’m getting the most out of it anymore. So far in 2022, Netflix has lost over 200,000 subscribers and it keeps cancelling its original series and removing popular TV shows and films (which have moved to Disney+).

While no one wants to cancel their streaming services (myself included), it seems like the only option with these price hikes. However, there are plenty of free streaming services that can fill the void. I already spoke about cancelling Netflix for BBC iPlayer but there’s also a free and fairly unknown service that people are overlooking. Enter Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is a US streaming service that’s owned by Paramount. It’s free to users in the UK, US and other countries around the world. With over 100 channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to watch live or on demand for free, it’s definitely a service I’m considering choosing over Netflix. Pluto TV can be accessed via the Pluto TV website, apps and on select devices.

If you’re not ready to cancel yet, here are the best streaming service deals for this month but if you’re ready to take the plunge, here are 3 reasons why I’m choosing Pluto TV over Netflix.

(Image credit: Pluto TV)

Live & on-demand streaming

Pluto TV has both live and on-demand streaming available which is all easily accessible on your laptop, tablet, phone and TV. Many streaming services don’t have the option to watch things live so Pluto TV acts as both a streaming platform and a TV. The channels you can watch live are extensive so you can scroll through at any time of day and find something to watch. This is especially handy if you’re at work and fancy catching up on the news or sports during your lunch break. It’s important to note that you will have to watch a few ads here and there but hey, it’s the price you pay to watch free TV!

If you’re more of a binge watcher or just want to watch content on demand, you can easily flip between live and on demand on Pluto TV. There are thousands of TV series, films and documentaries to search from, including classics like Married With Children, 21 Jump Street and Baywatch.

Different categories

One of my favourite parts of Netflix is its categories. It makes it easier to find new films and series, plus I really enjoy it when streaming services make their categories more exciting than boring labels like Sci Fi, Comedy and Drama. This is definitely what you get from Pluto TV. For both live and on demand, you can scroll through the different options on the left hand side and you can choose from more exciting categories, like cult films and 80s vs 90s. Overall, I’d definitely recommend Pluto TV if you’re more into older films and TV shows and want to enjoy some nostalgic watching.

Available on all devices

Like other streaming services, there are multiple ways to watch Pluto TV, including your TV, laptop, tablet, mobile phone and more. The Pluto TV app is available to download via the Google, Apple and Amazon App stores. It can also be accessed on all your favourite devices including PlayStation, Roku, LG, Chromecast, Samsung, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and TV Plus.

(Image credit: Pluto TV)