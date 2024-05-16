This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold rival plans to go big in one key area

Quick Summary Latest reports suggest a new foldable phone might have one killer feature. The Vivo X Fold 3 has been announced with a fantastic sounding camera on-board.

Technology is always evolving and improving. We've seen some giant leaps in the last few years, with innovative new features and formats coming into their own.

One of the biggest right now is the foldable phone. Once the plaything of a sci-fi directors' imagination, these handsets have grown significantly over the last five years.

These days, almost every brand has something on offer in the space. That shows no sign of slowing down, either. In fact, another brand has just had details of a new model leaked – and it might have one significant feature to shine over the competition.

The Vivo X Fold 3 and the X Fold 3 Pro were recently unveiled in China. Now, new reports suggest that the camera on those devices could be fantastic.

As shared on MySmartPrice, the partnership between Vivo and legendary lens manufacturer, Zeiss, looks set to continue here. The report suggests that a triple rear camera array will include a 50MP main sensor.

That's only the beginning of the goodness on offer here, though. The Zeiss Multifocal Portrait system looks set to be on offer here too. That offers five different focal lengths, specifically designed for classic portrait photography. Those should run up to 100mm.

Outside of the camera, the X Fold 3 Pro looks set to have a fairly standard array of tech inside. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will sit inside powering the device. That's pretty commonplace among the best Android phones this year, and should offer heaps of performance.

The device is said to pair that with 16GB of RAM and Android 14, topped with FunTouchOS. That's the brand's take on the Android operating system, and should be perfectly aligned with the hardware on offer.

We're still not entirely sure whether this will see a global launch. So far, the device looks incredibly likely to launch in China and India. We'll be keeping an eye out for further details over the coming weeks and months.