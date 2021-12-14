This Philips Hue Starter Kit is 30% cheaper today and would a great Christmas gift

If you're on the hunt for a gift that keeps on giving, this Philips Hue Starter Kit has just had a 30% price drop on Amazon. With a choice of 16 million colours and loads of smart features, there's just so much you can do with them!

Philips Hue's lights are without a doubt the best smart bulbs you can buy which is why they'll make a great Christmas gift for your friends and family.

Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour Ambiance [B22 Bayonet Cap]: was £128.89, now £90.99 at Amazon (save £38) Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Colour Ambiance [B22 Bayonet Cap]: was £128.89, now £90.99 at Amazon (save £38)

Save £40 on this Philips Hue Start Kit, it comes with three B22 Bayonet Cap bulbs and the Hue Bridge to get you up and running. Once set up, you'll be able to control the lights through an app on your phone or by voice using your Alexa or Google Assistant speakers.

Why Philips Hue would make a great gift

A Philips Hue Starter Kit has everything you need to get smart lights at home. This particular kit comes with three B22 Bayonet Cap bulbs as well as the Hue Bridge. It won't take long to set up, you'll just need to download the Philips Hue app, install the bulbs and hook the bridge up to your Wi-Fi router. Then it's a case of following the simple instructions in the app, it should take less than 10 minutes all in all.

Once you're up and running, the bulbs are pretty life-changing. They can be controlled using the comprehensive Hue app which will let you adjust the colour and brightness of the lights remotely from your smartphone.

Whether you're having a family movie night, a New Year's Eve party or you're just getting stuck into a good book during that well deserved Christmas break, Philips Hue will be able to illuminate the room to match exactly what you need.

That's not all you can do though. You'll also be able to group lights together so that you can change all of the lights in the room at once, set routines to have them come on or off at set times of day and even have them automatically turn on or off at sunrise or sunset. If you already own an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker then you'll be able to control the lights by voice, too.

Philips Hue is the best smart lighting system you can buy. If you want to know more, then check out this Philips Hue review, but long story short: it's easy to use, works efficiently and the bulbs are bright enough to light up the whole room. Now that this starter kit has dropped to less than £100, there has never been a better time to buy it.