This Philips Hue lightning deal is too good to pass up

Philips Hue bulbs are hugely addictive – the Pringles of the smart lighting world. Once you've dipped your toe in to the smart lighting universe you won't want to stop until every light in your house is app controllable. I'm sure it's not just me?

If you don't already have a Philips Hue Bridge, they are well worth the investment. While most of the bulbs can now connect directly to your other smart devices, the bridge allows you to connect even when you're away from home.

So whether you're expanding your own system or inducting someone else into the smart lighting world – in the form of a Christmas gift – this Philips Hue kit is a great starter.

The kit includes the Philips Hue Bridge along with two screw-type (E27) bulbs of the white and colour type. While the colour bulbs are more expensive, the range of hues that they can create allow you to create proper mood lighting, and even do a proper sunrise automation if you use them as wake up lights.

Right now you can get this kit for just £69.99. That's a 56% saving on the full £159.94 list price these two items individually would cost. This is an Amazon lightning deal, so it won't last for long. If it's over by the time you read this, check below for more Philips Hue deals.

Philips Hue White and Colour 2 pack + Hue Bridge: now £69.99 at Amazon (was £159.94)

Save 56% – A two pack of E27 Philips Hue colour bulbs and a Hue Bridge for a super low price, while stock lasts.

More great Philips Hue deals

A67 - B22 smart bulb - 1600: was £64.99 , now £45.49 at Philips Hue (save £19)

One of the brightest bulbs, this B22 smart LED bulb features a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb. Light up large spaces such as the kitchen, living room and more with colour.

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack): was £94.99 , now £66.49 at Philips Hue (save £28)

Suitable for most fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and coloured light.

GU10 - smart spotlight (2 pack): was £94.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £35)

Instantly set the mood in any room of your home with these two GU10 bulbs, which offer millions of shades of white and coloured light and fit into most standard spotlights.

GU10 - smart spotlight (3 pack): was £134.99 , now £59.49 at Amazon (save £45)

Instantly set the mood in any room of your home with these three GU10 bulbs, which offer millions of shades of white and coloured light and fit into most standard spotlights.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus V4 Extension (1 metre), Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus V4 (2 metres) and Outdoor Sensor: was £141.91 , now £102.99 at Amazon (save £39)

Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus using this 1-metre extension kit to cover larger surfaces (extendible up to 10 metres). This kit includes 1 x 1 metre Lightstrip extension and 1 x Lightstrip connector that can be used to bend around corners. It also includes an outdoor sensor.