Nidecker's new binding re-invents the concept of drop-in snowboarding

Despite all the relentless hype that surrounds even the most modest release in the over-excitable world of outdoor pursuits, new developments rarely rock up and completely revolutionise people’s recreational experience of adventure sports – but the Nidecker Supermatic (opens in new tab) might be an exception.

And making something as utilitarian as a binding truly exciting takes some doing - but bear with us, and you’ll see why snowboarders are getting all worked up about the Supermatic, a self-closing, two-strap binding that is about to change the game for an awful lot of people.



(Image credit: Nidecker)

The Nidecker Supermatic looks a lot like a bog-standard strap binding - it's got a traditional highback, baseplate, straps and buckles. You can get in and out of it like a regular two-strap binding, and those who have tried it say it feels like, and dishes up identical performance levels to - a high-end binding. So far, so boring. But wait, what’s this?

(Image credit: Nidecker)

The unique offering of the Supermatic is that it boasts an easy entry and exit mode like no other, which works on any terrain and never gets clogged with snow. It’s super simple: you push a lever on the side of the binding, the highback drops backwards and the straps lift, providing easy slip-in access – regardless of what snowboarding boots (opens in new tab) you’re wearing.

As you step down, the highback automatically comes back up, and the straps re-tension over the top of your foot, locking into place with a couple of satisfying clicks. And that’s it - you're good to go and hit the slopes. To release, push the lever again, flex your foot into the strap and the highback drops, the straps loosen off, and you step out.

(Image credit: Nidecker)

What does this mean? Well, no more falling over like a right plum in front of everyone when you get off the lift, for starters, and lots of time saved when you usually be faffing about trying to get your boots into your board bindings.

But this new development isn’t just for noobs who don’t want to look like boobs. Uniquely for a binding with an easy entry/exist system, the Supermatics heel cup is fixed (like a normal high-end two-strap binding), retaining a traditional baseplate design, so it won’t negatively effect your performance.

(Image credit: Nidecker)

Available now from The Snowboard Asylum (opens in new tab), as well as a directly from Nidecker (opens in new tab), the brand say the new tech has been tested by a wide range of riders, from rank amateurs to professionals and Olympians, and the response has been universally positive. We’re lining up a test ourselves, and will let you know how we go. Watch this space.