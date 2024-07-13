This lowest-ever price Android tablet deal will make you forget all about the iPad

You don't have to go to our best iPads list to find your next tablet, because there are plenty of great alternatives out there: including the Lenovo Tab P11. A bundle including the tablet, a keyboard, and a stylus is now at its lowest-ever price over at Argos, so you've got everything you need in one deal.

View the Lenovo Tab P11 bundle deal here

The bundle is down to £299.99 from £429.99 – a drop of more than 30% – and you can get an extra 10% off using the code LENOVO10. It just goes to show that you don't necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2024 to make some significant savings on your tech.

Lenovo Tab P11 bundle: was £429.99, now £299.99 at Argos This tablet gives you an 11.5-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, with all the power of Google's Android OS on board. The included keyboard and stylus will surely boost your productivity on this slate, so don't forget the LENOVO10 code for a further 10% off.

You'll find Android works really well on a bigger 11.5-inch screen, and with the bundled keyboard you can make the most out of apps like Gmail and Google Docs and get some work done on the go.

The included stylus, meanwhile, is perfect for getting creative in your painting app of choice (and just generally keeping the display free of fingerprints). Whatever you want to do on a tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 can do it.

You get the tablet, the keyboard, and the stylus for less than the price of the entry-level Apple iPad on its own, which tells you all you need to know about the value of this deal (and don't forget the LENOVO10 code for another reduction).

When you're comparing the best tablets prices online, make sure you take all the available discounts and special offers into consideration, as well as what's included with the tablets in the way of accessories.