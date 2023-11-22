This LEGO Harry Potter set is putting a spell on me

If there is one kind of toy which transcends age brackets, it's LEGO. I remember as a kid wanting to build my own city full of skyscrapers and cul-de-sacs.

Now aged a lot further from the minimum stated on the box, my town planning and architectural dreams are much more manageable. These days, I'm quite content to simply lose an hour or two building the kit on the box – but that love of building is still there just as strong as ever.

If you're the same – and, I guess, something of a Harry Potter fan – then I've found the deal for you. Right now, you can save £45 on a LEGO Hogwarts set – now just £99.99 at Very!

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set: was £144.99 , now £99.99 at Very

Save £45 on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set at Very. This recreation of the iconic castle is packed with detail, down to a range of hidden rooms inside the rocks. Perfect for display alongside your wand collection.

That's a great deal. Whether you're a Potter fan looking to add some pizzazz to your memorabilia collection, or just another Muggle looking for a Christmas gift for that person, you'll be right at home here.

This set is specifically designed for adults, losing the playful aspect in favour of an enjoyable building and display experience. You'll find a whopping 2,660 pieces inside, which should be more than enough to keep you entertained for hours.

Once constructed, the set measures 35x25x21cm, making it a nice size to display proudly. Plus, it's packed with details from the franchise. You'll find the Chamber of Secrets, the Winged Key room, the Potions Classroom and the Chessboard Chamber all on display.

This is a cracking deal – particularly for such a large set! If you or someone you love is a Harry Potter fan, this is an absolute no brainer.