This iPhone 13 Black Friday deal is so good I just bought it for myself

I'd been waiting for the best Black Friday deals bonanza this year to pull the trigger on an iPhone 13 upgrade, and now I have courtesy of a superb offer over a Sky Mobile.

What attracted me to the Sky Mobile iPhone 13 Black Friday deal is that it delivers the handset for free upfront, which is something I'd been looking out for, but then crucially this deal lets you choose your SIM plan package from a range.

This was important to me as I wanted to make sure I had a large amount of 5G data to use each and every month, as I like streaming movies, TV shows and music a lot while travelling and off Wi-Fi.

But with this Sky Mobile offer I've been able to buy an iPhone 13 with unlimited calls and texts, as well as 60GB of 5G data, for £42 per month.

I've also been able to choose my color of phone from the full range on offer from Apple and am getting my new iPhone 13 tomorrow thanks to next-day delivery.

This is the best iPhone 13 Black Friday deal on the market in my opinion, scoring your the handset for nothing upfront and then from £27 per month depending on selected SIM plan. My pick was the 60GB plan, which takes the monthly cost to £42. Full range of colors available and fee and fast delivery included.

In T3's iPhone 13 review, T3's Matthew Bolton said that it was "a phone for everyone" and praised its "great screen", "sensible size" and "top performance". We gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars on review and now recommend it as the best phone for most people.

