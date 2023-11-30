This incredible limited edition Leica ZM-1 dons a coat of 18k gold

"Leica?", I hear you cry. "As in the camera folks?"

Yes, dear reader. The very same company who manufacture some of the most timeless and sought-after cameras on the market – and collaborate on cameras in top notch phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro – have also turned their hand to the wonderful world of luxury watches.

If you didn't already know about them, you're going to want to. These are some truly magnificent timepieces, complete with an in-house movement and a gorgeous design language. It's minimal, but not to the point of being bland.

Now, their flagship ZM-1 model has been given a new lick of paint. Or, rather, a new coat of 18k gold. That's for a limited edition model which is called the Leica ZM-1 Gold Limited Edition. Okay, so there's no prizes for their Chief Watch-namer, but there really doesn't need to be when the design sings like this.

The combination of 18k gold and Grade 5 titanium is the perfect marriage of form and function. It is, at once, gorgeous, but also made of tough enough stuff to be hardwearing and rugged.

Then there's the dial. This is a special colour grading, with a sumptuous sunburst effect finish. The hands and indices are galvanised to match the warm yellow gold hue of the case. Inside, the Leica calibre LH-1001 powers things. That's an in-house calibre with 60 hours of power reserve on tap.

Elsewhere, you'll find an array of camera-derived features which form part of the range as a whole. For example, the crown is emblazoned with the iconic red dot which Leica cameras are known for. Pressing this in snaps the seconds hand back to zero for precise setting of – and, according to Leica, freezing a moment in – time.

Plus, on the dial, you'll find a power reserve indicator. That's not too uncommon, but the design here closes from both sides, to give the impression of a camera shutter closing. That's a pretty neat nod to the companies' history.

So, how much will this watch set you back? Well, brace yourself, because it's £24,000. That's a lot of cash, though it does represent reasonably good value given the spec sheet on offer.

Oh, and you'll need to work hard to get one. It's limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, with sales only available via exclusive private appointment at selected stores. If you can, though, this is a top timepiece to get your hands on.