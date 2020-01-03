This Huawei P30 deal gifts you a FREE Nintendo Switch in amazing January sale bargain

This is one of the best January sale deals we've seen from Fonehouse so far. That's because if you upgrade to a new Huawei P30 with a 24-month SIM plan, then you can have a Nintendo Switch games console as a free gift.

Yes, you did read that right. Pick up this amazing all-rounder Huawei P30 right now from Fonehouse, and you get the fastest selling console of all time for absolutely nothing.

You'd think that there would be some downside to such a sweet deal, but with stacks of options to build your perfect contract with the perfect provider for you, we can guarantee there will be a deal in there to suit your needs.

We especially like one contract from EE, in which you'll receive unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and an enormous 50GB of data, enough for all but the biggest streamers to burn through. Considering you're getting a huge amount of data, a Huawei P30 and a Nintendo Switch in there, it's one of the best January sale bargains we've seen so far.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Huawei P30 + Nintendo Switch | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: from £45.50 | Available on EE

The Huawei P30 is a very appealing proposition. It's fast, it's solidly built and it ticks a lot of the boxes you need from a great phone in 2019. The Switch is an amazing console worth £299.99 on its own, but you can pick it up in this deal for nothing up front and then from £45.50 per month with a 24-month plan from EE. Just select the deal from the top of the list of plans, as they're sorted by popularity.

Want a different provider? Have a browse through the sheer range of options provided by Fonehouse and grab yourself another deal to suit you. View Deal

Why get the Huawei P30?

The Huawei P30 is an awesome flagship phone that delivers when you need it to. Its rear camera setup with a main 40MP rear sensor takes excellent photos: they're sharp and accurate with very little noise. A clear, almost bezel-less 1,080 x 2,340px screen makes watching videos on the phone a pleasure, while the notch is automatically blocked off so it doesn't impose itself on your screen time while watching in landscape.

Why get the Nintendo Switch?

It's the fastest selling console in the world for a reason. We'll let our review say it best:



"Nintendo Switch is an innovative, stylish and fun video game console. It has a premium look and feel, attractive price point and offers both a home console and portable handheld experience in one slick package.

Simply put, the Nintendo Switch takes the best parts from the Wii, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS and combines them into a system that is greater than the sum of its parts."