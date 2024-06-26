This Honeywell fan costs just 3.6p to run and is 33% off in early Prime Day deal

The UK heatwave is officially here and wow, is it hot! While I’m definitely not complaining about the gloriously sunny weather, it’s important to keep cool during a heatwave, which is why many retailers are slashing their prices on the best fans and air conditioners .

The best fan deal I’ve found to help you tackle the heatwave is the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler which is now 33% off at Amazon in this early Prime Day deal .

Originally priced at £125.95, the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler is now just £84.12, saving you £41.83 on this premium cooling device. With the cost of living crisis in mind, the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler has a running cost of 3.6p per hour, so if you use it for eight hours a day, you’ll only pay 28.8p.

Get 33% off the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler in this early Prime Day deal at Amazon. This 3-in-1 device is a cooler, fan and humidifier in one, and has multiple modes to choose from to keep you cool during the summer and winter months.

As I said previously, it’s insanely hot in the UK right now, so many people will be looking for cheap deals on cooling devices. But there’s nothing worse than spending a ridiculous amount of money on a fan, only to realise that summer is gone and you only got a week’s worth of use out of it.

But the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler is a multifunctional device that acts as a cooler, fan and humidifier, so it can be used all year round. It’s designed for small to medium-sized spaces and has a 10-litre water tank that evaporates cool water into the air stream to reduce the temperature.

Since cooling is the current priority, the Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler has a 120W cold air fan with low, medium and high fan speeds to choose from. Its built-in controls are easy to use with the accompanying remote, and it’s super portable so you can wheel it from room to room.