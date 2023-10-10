This Garmin rugged outdoor watch is ridiculously cheap in Amazon Prime Day Sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the season of deals! From 10 to 11 October it’s Amazon Prime Day , where Prime users can get their hands on great tech deals and fitness deals – from cheap Garmin watches , to cheap TVs and smart home appliances . Also, Black Friday isn't too far around the corner either, so don't forget to mark this in your calendar.

Speaking of Garmin watches, Amazon has just crunched the price of Garmin’s rugged outdoor watch, the Instinct Solar, and if you’re someone who particularly enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, or keeping fit, then it’s a watch worth your attention.

Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319.99 , now £164.99 Save £155 on this rugged outdoor Garmin watch, with its unique solar charging screen. It tracks all your health metrics, outdoor activities, comes with ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer and compass) and even a sun- and moon-cycle tracker. Perfect for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts.

When we reviewed the Garmin Instinct Solar, we thought the smart watch was worth its expensive price tag, so the fact it's now almost half price, is pretty special.

The main USP of the Instinct Solar is, of course, is its solar charging screen and, if you happen to use the watch for outdoor exercising, as you most likely will, you won’t have to reach for the charger more often than every other week, which is pretty amazing. It also comes equipped with a range of casual and hardcore features that many outdoor and fitness users will appreciate.

Lovers of the great outdoors will probably enjoy using the ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer and compass) and the sun- and moon-cycle tracker. While fitness enthusiasts have the option to track all the key metrics of their day including sport activities, minutes spent exercising, floors climbed, steps taken, calories burned and more. It also has music control, smart notifications and a Pulse Ox and Body Battery Energy Monitor, so you can get a better understanding of your health and wellbeing.

We think it's a brilliant watch, with a pretty brilliant price tag too, so make sure you take full advantage before Prime day ends.