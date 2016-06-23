This electric race car just smashed the world record for EV acceleration

62MPH in under 1.5 seconds? Easy peasy mate

By

With all those slow moving EV mini buses and comfortable hatchbacks popping up across the world, it would be easy to assume electric vehicles are destined to be quaint yet slow alternatives to proper petrol based contraptions? Well, ETH Zurich has something to set about that as its Grimsel race car just smashed the current record of EV acceleration.

A group of Swiss students are behind the prototype vehicle, with the experimental Grimsel beating the current record by two tenths of a second, clocking in at 62MH in 1.513 seconds. And while the special motor won't be making its debut on regular race tracks anytime soon, the new record does prove EVs are starting to break away from traditional characteristics.

The record was bagged by a mixture of lightweight materials an a tuned engine that squeezed every last bit of performance out of its electric components. That chassis only weighs 370 pounds, and while its four wheel hub motors generate just 200HP, they also produce a huge 1,254 foot-pounds of torque.

Considering the cars used in Formula E can hit 62MH in three seconds, the performance of the Grimsel shows the autosport can improve its performance and give drivers, teams and fans even more exciting races from the off.

Via: ETH Zurich

Why not check out: What is the best electric car? Updated for a greener 2016

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.