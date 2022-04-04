This cordless vacuum cleaner deal takes £150 off the Shark IZ201UK at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we enter April, the spring sales are kicking off with top deals on a range of home tech and appliances. Spring is the perfect time to refresh and deep clean your home, and the Amazon Spring sale is full of offers on cleaning products, specifically Shark corded and cordless vacuum cleaners.

Replacing old tech has become harder due to the cost of living price hikes. However, if you’re in need of a new vacuum, we’ve found the best deal on the highly rated Shark IZ201UK Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

View the Shark IZ201UK deal

Shop all Shark cleaning deals from the Amazon Spring sale

The Shark IZ201UK has been given a generous price cut of £150.99, taking this high quality cordless vacuum from £349.99 down to £199. The Shark IZ201UK is one of the best Shark vacuum cleaners on the market and is packed full of Shark features for professional and easy cleaning.

The Amazon Spring sale has tons of deals across Shark products, including discounts on cordless, upright, cylinder and handheld vacuums and steam mops. With spring cleaning in mind, you can’t go wrong with a Shark cleaning product which are well specced, well built and well priced.

To view the Shark IZ201UK deal, click the link above or keep reading for more information on this highly rated cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK: was £349.99, now £199 at Amazon

In our best Shark vacuum cleaner guide, we commented that the Shark IZ201UK is the best cordless vacuum for most people’s purposes, budgets and needs. It uses Anti Hair Wrap technology and Flexology to get into all the hard-to-reach areas. It adapts well to its surroundings and comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and upholstery attachment for a deep and versatile clean.

Why you should buy the Shark IZ201UK

When we think of spring, the first thing that comes to mind is spring cleaning. Spring cleaning is a great way to freshen up your space, clear out your cupboards and get rid of things you don’t use anymore. The Shark IZ201UK is a top-notch addition to your cleaning routine and this spring-themed discount takes this affordable machine down to under £200.

The Shark IZ201UK comes with a DuoClean floorhead, meaning it can move easily from hard floor to carpets and can tackle any and all dust and dirt. It also comes with Flexology so it bends underneath furniture and around difficult corners, and can also transform into a handheld device. The Anti Hair Wrap technology is what makes the Shark IZ201UK impressive as it actively removes hair from the brush-roll so you don’t have to worry about any tangling issues.