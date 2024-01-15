This colourful new G-Shock range is perfect for small wrists

When you think of a Casio G-Shock, you'll probably picture something on the larger side of life. The G-Shock range caters to a variety of more rugged pursuits, but that does mean they tend to size from a bit big to positively gargantuan.

That can be an issue for those with daintier wrists. However, one of their most popular models has been given a slimmed down treatment. The G-Shock GA-2100 – commonly known as the Casioak – is an octagonal timepiece with Audemars Piguet vibes at Argos prices.

That design can also be found in the GMA-P2100, which is the same but smaller. It's a "Honey, I Shrunk The G-Shock" kind of thing – and now it comes in a range of cool colours.

The new releases come in pink and turquoise, as well as a monochrome white offering. All three see the colour used across the entire watch – from the dial to the bio-based resin of the case and strap. That makes these great as a statement piece to tie in with the colour of an outfit.

Of course, the biggest plus point for these models is the size. The watch uses a 40.2mm case diameter, with a 46mm lug-to-lug width and an 11.2mm thickness. That's smaller in all directions than the main model, which should make it much easier for smaller wrists.

There's not a lot sacrificed for that size, either. The most noticeable omission from the dial itself is the day indicator at the 9 o'clock position. That's a shame, but it isn't likely to make a huge difference to the overall experience.

It does retain the LCD display, though, as well as the 200m of water resistance. That makes it an almighty useful timepiece with a lot of complications on offer. You'll find day and date complications, five daily alarms and a wold time functionality for tracking the time in different parts of the world.

These models will all cost just £99.90 in the UK, which is super affordable. The bigger GA-2100 model is unquestionably one of the best watches under £300, and this smaller model is really no different. Sure, the lack of a day complication does lose some of the visual appeal from the larger variant, but that's a minor thing.

If you're a fan of the G-Shock range but want something which sits nicer on the wrist, this model could be just the ticket.