This colourful new G-Shock range is perfect for small wrists

The Casio G-Shock GMA-P2100 shrinks down the popular Casioak model – and now offers some colourful models

The Casio G-Shock GMA-P2100 in pink and turquoise
(Image credit: G-Shock)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

When you think of a Casio G-Shock, you'll probably picture something on the larger side of life. The G-Shock range caters to a variety of more rugged pursuits, but that does mean they tend to size from a bit big to positively gargantuan.

That can be an issue for those with daintier wrists. However, one of their most popular models has been given a slimmed down treatment. The G-Shock GA-2100 – commonly known as the Casioak – is an octagonal timepiece with Audemars Piguet vibes at Argos prices.

That design can also be found in the GMA-P2100, which is the same but smaller. It's a "Honey, I Shrunk The G-Shock" kind of thing – and now it comes in a range of cool colours.

The new releases come in pink and turquoise, as well as a monochrome white offering. All three see the colour used across the entire watch – from the dial to the bio-based resin of the case and strap. That makes these great as a statement piece to tie in with the colour of an outfit.

Of course, the biggest plus point for these models is the size. The watch uses a 40.2mm case diameter, with a 46mm lug-to-lug width and an 11.2mm thickness. That's smaller in all directions than the main model, which should make it much easier for smaller wrists.

There's not a lot sacrificed for that size, either. The most noticeable omission from the dial itself is the day indicator at the 9 o'clock position. That's a shame, but it isn't likely to make a huge difference to the overall experience.

It does retain the LCD display, though, as well as the 200m of water resistance. That makes it an almighty useful timepiece with a lot of complications on offer. You'll find day and date complications, five daily alarms and a wold time functionality for tracking the time in different parts of the world.

These models will all cost just £99.90 in the UK, which is super affordable. The bigger GA-2100 model is unquestionably one of the best watches under £300, and this smaller model is really no different. Sure, the lack of a day complication does lose some of the visual appeal from the larger variant, but that's a minor thing.

If you're a fan of the G-Shock range but want something which sits nicer on the wrist, this model could be just the ticket.

CATEGORIES
Watches
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest