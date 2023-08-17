This affordable Android phone has a killer spec sheet – but you can't have it yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the lookout for the best Android phone, there are a lot of options available to you. The market has gotten increasingly more competitive over the last few years, with established names and new players alike offering devices with impressive spec sheets.

Now, another device can be added to that list. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has been unveiled in China – and it's packing a spec sheet worth talking about.

Things start off strong on the inside. There, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with between 12GB and 24GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB of storage, depending on the options you choose. You'll also find a 5,000mAh battery with impressive 150W wired charging speeds.

On the front, a 6.74-inch OLED display brings things to life. That's got a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240.

The camera is impressive, too. A three-sensor array adorns the back of the device, with a 50MP main sensor – complete with optical image stabilisation – paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. There's also a 16MP unit on the front, to take care of selfie duties.

Perhaps most impressive is the price. The device has only launched in China at the moment – though rumours of a global release have circulated. Directly converted from the Chinese pricing, the device costs around £320 for the base model and around £430 for the top spec model. That's firmly in best cheap phone territory, with a specification that would trounce others in the segment.

Now of course, it's unlikely to cost that much if it gets released here, but it's a promising sign. There are a few concessions to get the device to a price point like that, too. There's no Gorilla Glass, for example, instead using something called Asahi protective glass.

There's also no mention of the water resistance rating. However, I'd expect it to be decent. We recently saw a feature called Rain Water Touch shown off on the device, which allows users to continue using their handset even in heavy rainfall. That test absolutely blasted the phone with different sprays of water, which should be a good sign for the resistance rating.