This 65-inch Samsung TV is £1,000 off at Currys right now!

If you're looking for a new TV for your home, you've picked a good time to upgrade. With Amazon Prime Day 2 and Black Friday right around the corner, it is the season for great deals on top tech.

But don't think the deals start there. We've just spotted a brilliant offering on a top 65-inch TV from Samsung – and it's well worth a look if you want to boost your home entertainment setup.

This Samsung S90C is a 65-inch OLED TV. You'll also get a 4k resolution with Amazon Alexa and Bixby built in. And, right now at Currys, you'll pay just £1,999 for the TV – saving you £1,000!

Samsung S90C: was £2,999 , now £1,999 at Currys

The Samsung QE65S90CATXXU offers a massive 65-inch OLED panel. You'll find a 4k resolution with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Quantum Processor 4k inside will even intelligently upscale content to 4k, making every bit of footage look as good as it possibly can.

This top OLED TV is a great pick if you want to add some quality to your home entertainment system. Quantum Dot technology ensures optimal brightness across the entire panel, with sharp contrast, too.

You'll find four HDMI 2.1 ports on the back, which should be more than enough for connecting to all of your other devices. That makes it a perfect hub for keeping all of your external hardware connected.

Plus, when you want to watch content from the best streaming services, a wide range of apps and services are available on the device. That means you can get access to all of your favourite content within your Smart TV.

Elsewhere, you'll find an anti-reflective coating on the display, to minimise glare. That's really handy for getting a great picture in any environment.

Oh, and if you're looking for a gaming TV, this one will also have you covered. The Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology boosts the refresh rate to 144Hz for buttery smooth gameplay.

This deal is a Pay Day deal from Currys, which means it's likely to only run for a limited time. So, if you're looking to give your home entertainment system a boost, be sure to check it out.