This 2-in-1 laptop deal takes £200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at Amazon

The Amazon Spring sale kicked off last week with cheap deals on beauty tech, gardening gear, kitchen appliances and computing essentials. In particular, laptops have been the big seller over the past couple weeks at Amazon, with low prices on monitors, Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops.

If you’re a fan of the tablet laptop hybrid, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a popular choice and is currently discounted at Amazon. Originally priced at £999, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now £799, saving shoppers £200 (20%) on this high quality 2-in-1 laptop.

The best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab) combine power with portability and the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 ticks all the right boxes, which is why it’s got a top spot in both our best laptops (opens in new tab) and best tablets (opens in new tab) guides.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the most powerful version of the Pro, with an advanced display and an overall faster performance. It’s the best 2-in-1 laptop for both work and play and its 13-inch touchscreen is the real standout feature.

While £799 is by no means cheap, it’s still a great £200 price cut which takes the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 down to its lowest ever price. It’s definitely an investment but one that will last a long time and tackle everything you throw at it.

To view the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal from Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more information on this innovative 2-in-1 device.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 works well in both tablet and laptop form. It runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core CPU and is paired with up to 32GB of RAM, making it one of the fastest and most powerful tablets you can buy. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 also comes with the latest version of Windows and it’s a great device to switch between work and play.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s “one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for those who plan to use it in each form equally, as it switches between laptop and tablet without any fuss.” The issue with some 2-in-1 devices is that they tend to favour one side and falter in the other, so it’s truly impressive that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 excels at both.

Arguably, the best part of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the screen. The 13-inch touchscreen uses Dolby Vision, has a resolution of 2880 x 1920p and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It’s bright, sharp and colourful, so it’s great at watching content as well as drawing and editing photos and videos.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is packed full of features, including Windows 11, HD front and rear cameras and a cool 360-degree swivel design. While the battery life could be better and the pen and keyboard are sold separately, we were still pleasantly surprised by the Microsoft Surface Pro 8.