These true wireless gaming headphones put your head in the clouds

There's a new contender for the best gaming headset crown: the HyperX Cloud 3 (pictured), a new version of the flagship gaming headset from HP's gaming division. It boasts redesigned drivers, noise cancellation on your mic and even includes a built-in pop filter so your plosives won't be explosives or your sibilants an irritant.

The combination of re-engineered 53mm drivers and DTS Headphone:X should deliver pretty impressive 3D audio, and it's more sociable than ever: it works with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices too. The headset has 3.5mm, USB-C and USB-A connectors, and there's a slimline US adapter with both USB-C and USB-A. The recommended retail price is $99.99 / £109.99.

Prefer your audio to be completely wireless? HyperX has you covered. While a wireless Cloud 3 isn't available yet, HyperX has also released a set of true wireless earbuds that are fast enough for gamers.

HyperX's new earbuds are for gamers and casual listeners alike

The new HyperX Cirro Buds Pro have 8mm dynamic drivers with a frequency range of 20-20,000Hz, a built-in mic and up to 35 hours of music playback over Bluetooth 5.2. Battery life inevitably drops if you want to use noise cancelling or the high performance gaming mode, but you're still getting around 7 hours with ANC and 4 hours of high-performance gaming audio. Charging the buds takes 40 minutes.

If you're a gamer or a musician, the low latency mode is the big draw here: normally Bluetooth buds and headphones can be a little too laggy for games or recordings that require lightning-fast responses and absolute accuracy, so for example while I use my AirPods Max for mixing music they're not fast enough for live recording. The new low latency mode in some modern Bluetooth headphones reduces that lag considerably, bringing it below the point where your brain and ears can notice it.

The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro have an RRP of £89.99 / €99.99.