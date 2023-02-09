These new Christopher Ward C63 Sealander colours won't be around for long

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Striking while the iron is hot, British watchmaker Christopher Ward has announced three more colour ways for its massively popular Sealander C63.

The 36mm stainless steel watch with automatic movement was a smash hit in July 2022. Limited to 250 examples per colour, the watch sold out quickly. So quickly, in the case of the Lucerne ‘Tiffany green’ model that Christopher Ward rolled out a larger 39mm model – and all 300 examples of that promptly sold out too.

Revealed today, 9 February, the new collection includes three colours called Viridian, Foxglove and Oxygen. In plain English these are green, purple and blue, and each is limited to just 150 examples, ensuring these likely won’t be around for long either.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The watches feature the same ‘Light-catcher’ anti-corrosive 316L stainless steel case as other models of C63 Sealander, and they are available either on a leather strap that matches the dial colour for £635, or for £770 a steel bracelet is also included. Quick-release lug bars made it easy to switch between these straps, or any other that buyers might fancy matching with the timepiece.

Unlike all previous models of C63, these there feature an ombre dial that gets darker towards the outer edge. Christopher Ward says this effect is achieved by spraying a darker shade onto the dial while it spins on a specially constructed turntable.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The dial also features a set of diamond-polished hour markers filled with Super-LumiNova for nighttime illumination, and there’s a date coalition at the six o’clock position.

Waterproof to 150 metres, the watch is powered by the Sellita SW200-1 automatic Swiss movement, visible through the exhibition case back. The new watches are available to buy now, and we predict that to sell out very quickly indeed.