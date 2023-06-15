These great gaming earbuds are under $40 – their lowest-ever price

It's just $39.89 for the Razer Hammerhead – which I think are great gaming earbuds

Razer Hammerhead deal
(Image credit: Future / Razer)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

If you're looking to buy a pair of earbuds for gaming then you're in for a treat courtesy of this stellar Razer deal. Especially if the current AirPods 3 offer doesn't appeal and you're looking for a more budget option – as the Razer Hammerhead has dropped to its lowest-ever price at under $40.

There are some particularly standout features about the Hammerhead that make them some of the best wireless earbuds for gamers: low latency of 60ms being principle, but also an IPX4 splash-resistance so that even sweaty gaming sessions aren't going to be a bother for these 'buds.

Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds: was $99

Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds: was $99, now $39.89 at Amazon
There's a massive $60 reduction on the Hammerhead gaming earbuds, marking their lowest-ever price. If you want a more AirPods-like look then they're available in white instead of black should you prefer – although at this low price point you could bag one of each!

View Deal

Available in Razer's signature black-and-green arrangement, those looking for a more AirPods-like finish may be drawn to the white-and-grey option instead, which aligns better with Apple's kit in my opinion. There's also a pink option from Razer, but that's not currently in stock and far harder to find.

Where the Razer Hammerhead can't compete, however, is against the best noise-cancelling earbuds, as they don't offer active noise-cancelling (ANC). Whether you mind that is down to personal preference, as not everyone wants to electronically block out the outside world – which is the key sell of the best ANC headphones and many of the best gaming headsets.

We're not just talking mobile gaming here either, although the Hammerhead's Bluetooth 5 connection will ensure that's up to scratch, of course. But Razer is also renowned as one of the best gaming laptop producers out there  (and winning the 2023 T3 Award for Best Gaming Laptop to prove it).

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

