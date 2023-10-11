These electric shavers are heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day - but be quick!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's one thing that Amazon are absolutely smashing at the moment, and that's its Prime Day grooming deals. Whether you're in the market for a new electric shaver or not, you will find these deals so hard to resist that you may end up buying one either way. Just you wait and see...

Some of the best electric shavers easily chop through beards, moustaches and other facial hair for a smooth customised look. Whilst not every man shaves daily, electric shavers are perfect for those that like switching up their facial hair every now and then. Whether you're maintaining a clean-shaven look or taming a full beard, an electric shaver is the choice for you. They're also considered safer than a regular razor, proving to be less likely to cause nicks and cuts.

From Braun to Panasonic, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find out what the top 10 electric shaver deals are at the moment. However, before you do, read our comparison guide on Philips vs Braun if you're not sure which brand to go with.

Philips Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver: was £140.00 , now £68.99 at Amazon (save £71)

Save 51% with the Philips Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver. Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, ﬂex and ﬂoating movements. The Philips Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver has self-sharpening blades that are precision engineered for a convenient clean shave.

Braun Series Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver: was £539.99 , now £224.99 at Amazon (save £315)

The Braun Series 9 PRO+ electric razor redefines shaving to deliver ultimate closeness & skin comfort. With 5 specialised ProShave elements including ProLift Blade, Series 9 PRO+ provides an efficient and gentle shave in every stroke, no matter 1, 3, or 7-day beard. Get ultimate precision thanks to the Precision ProTrimmer enhanced with surgical-grade stainless steel, perfectly cutting even the longest hairs, sideburns and moustache. 100% Made in Germany & built to last every day, for years with a powerful 60min li-ion battery runtime. Use wet or dry. With a premium everyday essential: 6in1 SmartCare centre for a shaver like new every day at the touch of a button.

Remington RX5 Ultimate Head Shaver: was £67.99 , now £53.99 at Amazon (save £14)

Bald is back, thanks to the Ultimate Series RX5 Head Shaver. Shave your whole head in less than 2-minutes (based on 2 days growth - 1mm) with the 5 cutting heads, and enjoy up to 50-Minutes’ Runtime that gives you up to a month’s worth of haircuts†, with a skin-close cutting performance of 0.2mm.

Philips Shaver Series 7000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver: was £319.99 , now £149.99 at Amazon (save £170)

Save 53% with the Philips Shaver Series 7000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver. It features SkinIQ technology and a protective coating made of up to 2,000 micro-tech beads per square millimetere, and reduces friction on skin by 25% to minimise irritation.

Braun Series 8 Electric Shaver: was £459.99 , now £318.62 at Amazon (save £141)

Level-up your shave with Braun’s upgraded Series 8 electric razor for half price. It delivers a close and gentle shave even on the most dense beards with the 4 sonic-powered shaving elements, and the ProTrimmer perfectly cuts even the tricky hair - sideburns, moustache and under nose. The razor has a 40° swivelling head that adapts to any facial contours, ensuring closeness & skin comfort even in tricky areas.

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver: was £89.27 , now £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)

The Philips Series 5000 beard shaver glides smoothly over your skin and brings comfort to your morning routine. ComfortTech self-sharpening blades, 360 flexing heads for an optimal skin contact, and a waterproof ability to perform in both wet and dry conditions give you a thorough and comfortable shaving experience. It comes with an open flip head that can be rinsed with water for cleaning, a click-on SmartClick precision beard trimmer for shaping your moustache and sideburns, and an intuitive display that includes 3 level battery status, cleaning advice, and travel lock indicator, an integrated trimmer and a travel case.

Braun Series 3 Style & Shave Electric Shaver: was £67.49, now £42.49 at Amazon (save £25)

This Braun electric razor and beard trimmer is designed to shave, trim and edge. With 3 flexible blades that adapt to your contours, it provides maximum skin contact even in tricky areas. The five beard trimmer combs can trim beards and stubbles (1-7mm) and the beard trimmer head creates precise edges for sideburns and moustache.

Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Electric Shaver: was £119.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Want the refreshing feeling of a wet shave but the convenience of a dry shave? The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary lets you do both. Designed to be 100% Waterproof you can Shower, Shave and Style with ease and less irritation. The Ergonomic Grip provides both comfort and control whilst the 60-Minute Cordless Usage Time means you can enjoy multiple shaves.

Remington X9 Limitless Electric USB Shaver: was £199.99 , now £94.99 at Amazon (save £105)

The Limitless X9 Rotary Shaver adapts to every angle and curve of your face, putting you in control of your facial hair. The 360° PivotBall allows the shaver to move effortlessly in any direction, while Individual Flexing Blades adapt to your unique facial contours, comfortably capturing more stubble in less passes with over 130,000 cutting actions per minute. With so much shaving freedom and comfort in the palm of your hand, the X9 rotary shaver is the perfect grooming solution for every face.