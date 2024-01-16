There's still two weeks left of Ninja's January sale, and this is what you should buy

Known for manufacturing some of the best air fryers, multi-cookers and saucepan sets, Ninja has been making its way round household kitchens for nearly 15 years. The brand is constantly expanding its products, and this year, has focused on outdoor cooking appliances more than anything.

Well, Ninja has started 2024 off with a bang by discounting some of its best-selling appliances in the January sale. Whether you're looking for a new air fryer, outdoor oven or multi-cooker, Ninja is here to help you out...

Before you find a bargain, have you seen the new Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO? Its compact design means it'll fit comfortably in even the smallest of kitchens.

Save up to 20% on Ninja's best-selling air fryers, appliances, multi cookers and more

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK: was £269.99 , now £219.99 at Ninja (save £50)

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer is able to cook two kinds of food, in two ways, and in two independent cooking zones. You can also remove the divider to create an extra-large 10.4L MegaZone, meaning it's easier to fit larger foods.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF100UK: was £149.99 , now £99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX is a quick & easy way to cook using little to no oil. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and can cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens.It also has 4 different cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker with Stand & Cover: was £579.97 , now £499.99 at Ninja (save £80)

This is an exclusive bundle as it includes the Outdoor Grill itself, as well as a Stand & Cover. As it uses electric power instead of charcoal, gas or flames, you can grill wherever you'd like!

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Ninja (save £20)

Featuring a sleek new silhouette with a stylish silver-grey finish and stainless steel accents, this elegant Ninja blender looks great on any kitchen worktop. Easily create delicious smoothies and ice-cool drinks at the touch of a button.

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Hand Blender & Mixer: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Ninja (save £20)

Easily switch between immersion blender and mixing attachments with the Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Hand Blender & Mixer. It has 2 blending speeds and 5 mixing speeds, alongside a SmartTorque motor which powers through thick mixtures.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven with Stand & Cover: was £529.97 , now £469.99 at Ninja (save £60)

This Outdoor Electric Oven is also an Artisan Pizza Oven & BBQ Smoker. It has 8 cooking functions: Pizza, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Top Heat, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate, & Keep Warm. Also complete with a stand and cover! Read our full review!

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L: was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Ninja (save £50)

With an incredible 9 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker makes it quick and easy to cook delicious meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 6L: was £299.99 , now £219.99 at Ninja (save £80)

Unlock 11 cooking functions under one SmartLid, including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Grill and 2 innovative Combi-Steam Mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. One pot does the lot! Have a read of our full review!

Still deliberating? Read our guide on Tower vs Ninja: What air fryer brand should I choose to help you out.