Ninja swaps the super-sized for the super-small with its new air fryer

Small kitchen appliance brand, Ninja has recently launched its new air fryer, and people with smaller kitchens or limited countertop space are going to love it. The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK has a surprisingly big capacity but this is packed away in a surprisingly small size.

As one of the best air fryer brands on the market, Ninja has become well known for its range of cooking appliances. Ninja is constantly releasing new air fryers, and last year, its air fryer launches had one thing in common: size.

Taking bigger is better to a whole new level, Ninja went super-sized with its 10.4-litre Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer and its meal-prepping marvel, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer . But Ninja has gone in the other direction with the new Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO which, despite its large single-drawer capacity, has a compact design that’ll fit comfortably in even the smallest of kitchens.

The latest addition from Ninja, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is a single air fryer that features a larger 6.2-litre capacity drawer to maximise space and fit more food into your appliance. Kitchen worktop space is precious, and the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is surprisingly petite, considering its inner-sizing.

Measuring 30.5cm height by 28cm width, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO can easily slot into any area of your cooking space and can also fit comfortably in cupboards if your kitchen is on the smaller side. Inside the air fryer basket, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO can fit up to four chicken breasts at a time and is designed for families of up to four people, making family mealtimes much quicker and simpler.

Another interesting feature of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is its adjustable Crisper Plate. The plate can be used in two cooking positions, depending on what types of food you’re cooking. By putting the Crisper Plate in the lower position in the air fryer, it’s perfect for cooking vegetables, chips and large cuts of meat. For smaller foods, placing the Crisper Plate in the higher position will deliver a perfectly crisp topping.

(Image credit: Ninja)

As with most Ninja products, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO has multiple pre-set cooking functions to choose from, including air fry, bake, roast, max crisp, reheat and dehydrate. The control panel is easy to customise with both time and temperature, so you can completely personalise your meals.

Looking at the releases from last year from brands like Ninja, Tower and Tefal, air fryers had gotten much bigger and bulkier. With dual-zone baskets and intricate touchscreens, it looked like the air fryer market was truly taking over and making the best ovens obsolete.

But seeing Ninja dial back on its super-sized models with its latest air fryer was honestly refreshing. For those who don’t have enough space in their kitchen and would like to save extra money on cooking (see how much does an air fryer cost to run? for more details), the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is a compact choice that performs well and won’t break the bank.