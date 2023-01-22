The Zenith DEFY Revival A3691 is a brand-new watch for fans of vintage design

Stand out with a striking red dial

Zenith DEFY Revival A3691
After reviving the original DEFY case shape last year, Zenith unveiled the second model in its collection of faithfully reproduced DEFY watches at LVMH Watch Week 2023.

Called the DEFY Revival A3691, this important 1971 reference took the bold watch design a step further with the extensive use of striking colours - namely a vibrant red gradient-effect dial housed within the rugged geometric case.

In a slightly surprising turn, the DEFY Revival A3691 is not a limited edition - it will become the first DEFY Revival model in the permanent collection.

Reproduced in stunningly accurate detail using the original production plans, the DEFY Revival A3691 brings back all the details and design elements that made the first-ever DEFY wristwatch model such an outstanding reference of its era.

This includes a faceted octagonal case paired with a fourteen-sided bezel, a deep glossy red dial with a prominent vignette effect that darkens towards the edges, unusual applied square hour markers feature horizontal grooves, and the now-iconic Gay Frères steel “ladder” bracelet, which has now been updated with a more modern and ergonomic folding clasp.

Even the water-resistance of 30ATM (300 metres) has been maintained from the original.

In fact, the only cosmetic differences between the Revival and the original are the sapphire crystal, the display case back and the type of luminescent pigments. 

The other main difference is what lies at the heart of the Revival model. The Zenith DEFY Revival A3691 features the automatic Elite 670 manufacture movement, operating at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 VpH) and providing a power reserve of 50 hours.

