Best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2023: Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith and more

Hello and welcome to T3's live blog of LMVH Watch Week 2023, bringing you all of the latest news and releases from the biggest watch show of the year so far.
Starting the year at full throttle, all of the LVMH watch brands unveil their latest creations at the show in Singapore, with Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith all taking part.
The show takes place over several days, during which all brands will host a series of events and presentations, supported by smaller, physical events in key markets.
T3 is tuned into the events and will keep you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2023 so far:
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary Limited Edition
Let's start this live blog off with one of my favourite launches from the show - this stunning limited edition Carrera Chronograph created to celebrate the model's 60th anniversary.
The new 600-piece edition TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 60th anniversary - a faithful reinterpretation of the Heuer Carrera 2447 SN - becomes the curtain-raiser to the 60th anniversary of Jack Heuer’s timeless creation now recognized worldwide for its classic, elegant profile, ultra-legible dial, and utterly dependable engineering.
The “panda” colourway is lifted directly from vintage to new, and the vintage Heuer logo is in place, too, with the name Carrera above it on a silver sunray-brushed dial.
Check out this amazing lifestyle image of the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary edition in its natural habitat - on the wrist of someone driving a classic sports car. If this don't make you desperately want to own the watch then I don't know what will.