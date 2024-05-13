Sky TV has great news for The Walking Dead fans – spinoffs are coming to the UK at last

Quick Summary Sky has signed the UK exclusive rights to the The Walking Dead's spinoff series, Dead City, Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live. All three will be be available on Sky and Now TV this year, starting later this month. The 11 seasons of The Walking Dead will also be available to stream on demand.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered in the US almost a year ago, but it hasn't been available in the UK at all. The same can be said for the other spinoffs of AMC's The Walking Dead, which have also all been shown in the States, but not on UK TVs nor any UK streaming service.

However, there is some great news about them, at last – Sky will start to broadcast and stream them in the UK from the end of this month. It has also secured the rights to show the entire 11 season run of the original programme, which has recently only been available through Disney+.

The original and spinoffs will be available across Sky's platforms, including Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and Now, with different shows airing over the next few months.

The 11 seasons of The Walking Dead will be available first, being added on Sky's streaming services and on demand platforms from Sunday 19 May.

That will then be followed by The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which is a little strange considering it was the last of three spinoffs to have been broadcast in the US. It will hit Sky and Now from Friday 31 May.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will follow in August, with the second season planned for later this year.

And finally, even though it was the first spinoff and is now a year old, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which has Lauren Cohan and Jeffery Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan respectively, will be the last of the trio to air.

It will be available "later in 2024", with season 2 following in 2025.

"The Walking Dead universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and Now will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe," said Sky's director of acquisitions, Lucy Criddle.