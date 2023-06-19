How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City and is it coming to the UK?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When the credits rolled at the end of season 11 of AMC's The Walking Dead we were left in no doubt that, while the run was officially over, there were plenty more stories yet to come. And that the best televisions around would feature the continuing adventures of some of the biggest characters.

Not wishing to spoil it too much if you've yet to see episode 24 of that "final" season, we're getting several short sequel series featuring some true fan favourites - and the first has arrived in the form of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

It reunites Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan) and his previously sworn enemy Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a six-part mini-series that picks up their journey after the events of the main show.

The first episode has already aired in the US, but what about the UK? Can we expect to see it soon? Here's what we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City, the trailer, and possible UK plans.

(Image credit: AMC)

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City?

There have been a few Walking Dead spin-off shows over the years, with the ongoing Fear the Walking Dead being the most famous. However, The Walking Dead: Dead City is the first sequel to the main show to appear on screens. There are at least two others planned.

It continues the story of Negan and Maggie - two former rivals (after all, killing one's husband is bound to cause some animosity) who join forces to rescue Maggie's son, Hershel. It is set amongst the crumbling cityscapes in Manhatten and, as the title suggests, features plenty of peril from zombies and bandits alike.

It's a six-part series and features a completely new plot. The Walking Dead itself was loosely based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

When does The Walking Dead: Dead City start?

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City has already aired in the US - first on AMC+ on 15 June 2023, and then on the main AMC channel on 18 June.

There are currently no dates for a UK or European airing.

When will the The Walking Dead: Dead City be available in the UK and where?

We don't yet know when The Walking Dead: Dead City will be on UK TVs, or from whom. However, considering Disney+ signed the entirety of The Walking Dead, including exclusive UK rights to the final season, it's surely in the picture for the spin-off.

We just don't expect an announcement anytime soon. A Disney+ spokesperson recently told inews that it doesn't "have any information to share on this title".

Of course, it could come via Amazon Prime Video instead. That service has been showing Fear the Walking Dead, while the AMC channel has also offered the show to BT TV subscribers directly.

We'll update if and when we hear more.

Can I at least see a trailer?

While we await more details on where to stream or watch The Walking Dead: Dead City outside the States, here's a tasty trailer to whet your appetite even more.

What are the other The Walking Dead spin-off shows yet to come?

There will be at least two other six-part sequels featuring other characters who survived The Walking Dead. They have wrapped filming and are currently in post-production.

One is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus as the lone wolf character that made him famous. The other is The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

No release dates have emerged for either at present.