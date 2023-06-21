The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: where to watch it, trailers and what we know so far

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now that The Walking Dead: Dead City has started to air, talk has turned to the other two sequel spin-offs, and fans have been treated to a teaser trailer for the next one in line.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is heading our way - seemingly on the back of a dead whale - and we couldn't be more excited.

Here's everything we know about the new series so far, including the trailers, possibly release date, where it is likely to be screened, and more.

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

If you haven't watched the epic climax of The Walking Dead, we suggest you head to Disney+ and do so immediately - certainly before you read anymore, as there may be spoilers ahead.

If you're still with us, we assume you have.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is a six-part mini-series starring Norman Reedus as the much-loved, eponymous hero. Having survived the numerous events in the main show, he finds himself washed ashore in France with no memory of how he got there.

This leads him on a journey whereby he meets an all-new supporting cast of characters, while fans also get to see a different nation and how it has dealt with the zombie outbreak.

The spin-off series was originally planned to feature fan-favourite character Carol Peletier too, but actress Melissa McBride was unavailable for filming so the script was rewritten to focus solely on Daryl.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

As with the original series, Fear the Walking Dead and Dead City, the Daryl Dixon mini-series will air on AMC in the US, with streaming available on AMC+. However, the wider release picture is less clear.

There is already confusion over when and where The Walking Dead: Dead City will appear in the UK, for example. It's still not scheduled by any European broadcaster or streaming service.

Hopefully though, that'll be resolved before the next spin-off arrives - maybe Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video will pick up all of the sequel series, including The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, which is also slated to come along soon after.

When can I watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

While there's no confirmed release date for the Daryl Dixon series, the teaser trailer that aired during the first episode of Dead City revealed that it will be available "this fall".

Speculation suggests that it will start to screen in October 2023.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailers

A teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon aired during the premiere of Dead City on Sunday 18th June 2023. It was then posted online via the official The Walking Dead Twitter account.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water... Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76vJune 19, 2023 See more

Prior to that, the show's YouTube channel posted an "In Production" update. It's short but features Reedus walking past a French chateau, gun in hand.

That's about all we have on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for now, but we'll update whenever new and confirmed details emerge.