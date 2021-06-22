The top selling Prime Day home and fitness deals are no surprise… apart from the toilet brush

There aren't usually many surprises amongst the best selling deals this week. Check out this list of the most popular Prime Day deals if you don't believe me. The most sought-after tech today is no surprise – Echo Dots, Fire TV streamers, Ring video doorbells, other stuff made and sold by Amazon, the biggest sellers outside of that 'core' tech are, if anything, even less surprising.

If, like me, you thought the world had now bought quite enough Instant Pots, it turns out you were wrong. Similarly, just as in the last 2-3 years, people still can't get enough Shark vacuum cleaners and Bosch tools. Newly in vogue this year: air fryers. Although most particularly, air fryers made by Ninja, which is a side hustle of Shark's.

Now I am not claiming to be a mystic here, but all this stuff has been in T3's list of the best home and kitchen Prime Day deals since last week.

This data is courtesy of Amazon, our own resident number crunchers and, judging by the suspicious amount of cycling stuff – some of which I removed from the list –T3's two-wheeled sister brand, cycling news. Let's go through the big sellers so far, then. Don't you want one?

The most popular home and kitchen Prime Day deals so far in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | Was £90 | Now £50 | Save £40 (33%)

Yes, it's an Instant Pot! This seems to be the UK's top seller this year so far and is genuinely excellent when it comes to cooking meals, despite looking a bit like a child's toy. You would struggle to find a decent non-smart pressure cooker for £50, so the appeal is clear.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £229 | Save £170

You have partially missed the boat on this one, as the scarlet-trimmed model of this that Amazon had on earlier for £199 promptly sold out. However £229 for the orange version is not to be sniffed at, and is also arguably a nicer colour.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer [AF300UK] | Was £120 | Now £108 | Save £12

The main deal also sold out here but it wouldn't surprise me if it came back. You can still get discounts on the smaller versions of this much-loved air fryer. Make chips and fried chicken with way less fat yet all (okay, most) of the flavour. Living the dream!

Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets | Was £26 | Now £10.50 | Save £15.50

Okay, this one is also not too glamorous, but no surprises here. Packs of dishwasher tablets always sell extremely well on Prime Day. Unlike with the toilet paper, you can see the logic of this as buying cheap dishwasher tablets in bulk makes a lot of sense.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet | Was £13 | Now £8 | Save £5

A very affordable way to turn a plug socket into a smart plug socket. Just plug in a multiplug and now, via Alexa or Google Home – or TP-LInk's app – you can turn on (or off) all your AV equipment in one go. Also handy for all the stuff plugged into your home office multi-plug. At this price, you might as well buy a load…

View Deal

ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush | Was £15.99 | Now £15.99

So, I have absolutely no idea why this was a smash hit today. The deal has now ended but it may return tomorrow. ASOBEAGE is a 'Deep Cleaner Silicone Toilet Brush' that promises a 'No-Slip Long Plastic Handle', which is what you want when you are cleaning your toilet, and don't want to let it slip.

