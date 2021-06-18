Early Prime Day 2021 home and kitchen deals: cheap coffee machines, air fryers, KitchenAid, SodaStream and more

Amazon Prime Day is next week. Technically it runs from June 21-22, but there are usually deals aplenty in the days immediately before and after that. We'll bring you all the best Prime Day deals as they appear, but before then, what kind of savings should you expect? Having covered Prime Day for years, I have a pretty good idea of what will be in the sales when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals, and also what you, the people, actually shop for.

This is a broad category but the most popular items each year tend to be the best coffee makers, especially from Delonghi, the best vacuum cleaners, especially from Shark and useful kitchen gadgets. Instant Pot deals are always sought after, but with practically everyone in the world who wanted one now having bought a smart pressure cooker from Instant Pot or a rival brand, this year's Prime Day attention is likely to turn to the best air fryers. Oh, and the other one that loads of punters want – without fail – is a Sodastream. Seriously, it's like everyone wakes up on Prime Day with an inexplicable thirst for home-carbonated water.

The great thing about shopping for kitchen and home deals is that product life spans tend to be way longer than in most areas of consumer tech. There's not seen as being any shame in buying an air fryer from 2 years ago, or an older Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner as it will do the same job just as well as newer models.

Away from things with electronics and moving parts, there will be great deals to be had on the best non-stick pans and saucepan sets and yes, TikTok users, that will include some of the best Le Creuset deals you'll see all year.

Speaking of which, here's a rundown of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals we're expecting.

The best early Prime Day home and kitchen deals running now

Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL | RRP: £320 | Now: £250 | Save £70 (22%) at Amazon UK

The pick of the Philips deals so far is this XXL air fryer. It's #1 in our air fryers top 10 due to its ease of use and consistently fine cooking results. As the name suggests, it can cook a lot of food in one go, which isn't true of all air fryers by any means – it 1.4kg of fries or a whole chicken. View Deal

Tower T17023 Air Fryer | RRP: £45 | Now: £33 | Save £12 (27%) at Amazon UK

This is another type of product that tends to do well on Prime Day: cheap products that are reduced to an even cheaper price. If you are on a budget or just want to dip your toe into air frying, you can't really go wrong with an air fryer that costs about 30 quid. Features here are limited to a 30-minute timer and a temperature control but you do also get a three-year warranty.View Deal

Shark Powered Lift-Away NZ801UKT | RRP: £350 | Now: £249 | Save £101 (22%) at Amazon UK

Shark makes some great vacs. They not only clean well, they give every appearance of being able to survive a nuclear holocaust. This one is an upright that 'lifts away' from its base to become a cylinder vac, for powerful whole-house cleaning. It's £101 off already; expect more and better Shark deals on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Check out our best Prime Day TV deals

Coffee machine Prime Day deals in 2021

Two types of coffee machine do well on Prime Day. The best Nespresso machines hurtle off the shelves like caffeine-addled bunny rabbits and, for some reason, Delonghi bean to cup coffee machines always do really well. And I do mean very specifically Delonghi ones, due to aggressive discounting and high brand awareness, presumably. The likes of our Platinum Award-winning PrimaDonna Soul will be highly sought after but what you are much more likely to find are older and simpler Delonghi machines.

• Browse for Delonghi coffee machine deals at Amazon

• Shop for Nespresso machine deals at Amazon

If you are looking for something nearer the top end of the market, there are deals on Sage coffee machines every year. There's usually one from the Creatista range and you might get lucky and find a cheap Sage Oracle Touch. This range-topping creation normally costs several thousand, but it's been out for over 5 years now and could see discounts this Prime Day.

• Shop all coffee machine deals at Amazon

Vacuum cleaner and robot vacuum cleaner Prime Day deals in 2021

Some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners money can buy are likely to be on sale, come Amazon Prime Day. And, come to that, some of the best vacuum cleaners that aren't cordless.

What you won't see are Dyson vacs – not at Amazon anyway, although Dyson itself may have a sale to run parallel with Amazon's. Lots of retailers do – there's a Currys Epic Deals sale on to spite Amazon Prime Day right now, for instance.

What you most certainly will see are Shark deals. This vac brand is possibly the UK market leader at this point. Its vacuum cleaners are always getting big discounts but it takes mega sales events such as Amazon Prime Day very seriously, and tends to save some of the very best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for them.

• Shop for Shark vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon

But the type of vac that everyone really wants on Prime Day is a robot. This makes sense, as most people are intrigued by the idea of having a robo-cleaner, but don't want to pay full whack for one. While there are likely to some deals on the best robot vacuum cleaners from well-known brands such as Dyson, iRobot and Neato, the real value will be on the Chinese brands such as Anker offshoot Eufy, Roborock, Deebot and so on. The improvements in robot vac technology in recent years have been quite astounding, and you can now get quite affordable robots that clean well and navigate with almost scary reliability. The best Prime robot vacuum cleaner deals will be well worth 'hoovering' up.

• Shop for robot vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon

Air fryer Prime Day deals in 2021

What is an air fryer? Well you might ask, but one thing is for sure: they are very popular in 2021. Proving that, if you wait long enough, absolutely everything will become a red-hot product loved by Instagram users air fryers have now somehow gone from being considered a bit basic to being bang on trend.

In fact, they've taken the place of Instant Pots as the must-have kitchen gadget du jour. Sure, they are just small ovens that are a pain in the ass to clean and take up loads of precious worktop space. But they also turn out tasty chips, fried chicken and a plethora of other staples with minimal fat and effort required. Healthy and simple is a winning formula, clearly.

• Shop for air fryer deals at Amazon

The good news here is that Shark's sister brand Ninja also tends to go for big Prime Day discounts, which means you could well snap up a Ninja Foodi at a great price. People love this product because it is both an Instant Pot-style smart multi-cooker AND an air fryer, in one. Follow the link above and you'll find it's already got £25 off.

The likes of Tower, Breville and Instant Vortex – which is Instant Pot's own air fryer spin-off brand – are also likely to see savings. Our favourites, Philips and Tefal air fryers, will too. Because Philips and Tefal products are always on sale.

In fact, it would not surprise us if every product in our best air fryers chart got deals, discounts and double savings on Amazon Prime Day.

KitchenAid mixer Prime Day deals in 2021

Another surefire smash hit every Amazon Prime Day is the classic KitchenAid stand mixer. Kenwood may have breezed past this kitchen icon when it comes to advanced features, but people just can't resist the stand mixer's iconic style, total simplicity and legendary longevity.

• Shop for KitchenAid mixer deals at Amazon

KitchenAid makes a bafflingly huge number of variants of its stand mixer, so keep your eyes glued to these widgets if you want the very cheapest prices that high-tech shopping bots can dredge up.

Le Creuset Prime Day deals in 2021

Of course, we have an entire page devoted to the best Le Creuset deals but they are worth their own entry here. After all, no Amazon Prime shopping day would be complete without at least considering buying one of their delicious casseroles – or 'Dutch ovens' if you're American. You should also look out for savings on their stainless steel and non-stick ranges but there's no doubt that the prestige item here is the enamelled cast iron casserole.

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon

The prices of the casseroles fluctuate wildly, and different colours cost different amounts too. However, although some of the more, ahem, 'experimental' colours are more likely to be discounted, don't let anyone tell you that in order to get a cheap Le Creuset Dutch oven, you have to settle for a crap colour.

…And SodaStream Prime Day deals in 2021

Prime Day is THE day to 'get busy with the fizzy'. That is the inspired slogan that SodaStream used in the 1980s although mystifyingly, the brand now seems to have dropped it. Back then, SodaStream also sold little sachets of branded, fizzy drink concentrate so you could make an approximation of your own Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper – the 80s was just better.

SodaStream has ditched that idea too, so nowadays its carbonation machines are mainly for making delicious, low-calorie sparkling water. Although you could use them to make fizzy orange squash or… fizzy milk? Come on, I bet everyone with a SodaStream tries to do that once.

• Shop all SodaStream deals at Amazon

Anyway, for whatever reason, SodaStream is HUGE on Prime Day. That's partly for the same reason that robot vacuum cleaners are big Prime Day sellers: people wanting to try something new in the sales. And it's partly because SodaStream always, always do very good deals on Amazon Prime Day. So maybe 2021 is the year that you get busy with the fizzy. They really should bring that slogan back.

The sales don't end there, folks

Here are some of our favourite products – and your favourites too, dare we say – that are very likely to be on sale over the coming week. Early Amazon Prime Day deals that will become actual Amazon Prime Day deals. We then have some handy short links to the numerous other sales that are currently underway around the internet and beyond.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US