The top 3 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals available today

It's nearly December and that means two things: Christmas but first... Black Friday deals! After a hard year, saving some money on the latest and greatest tech is a nice treat and retailers all over the world are delivering. One good example: Nintendo's incredibly sought-after Switch and Switch Lite.
If you've been living under a rock (and we don't blame you), the Switch has been the must-have console for the entire year, representing a much more fun style of play over the 'serious' PS4 (now PS5) and Xboxes. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the marque launch game, is a peaceful, shimmering affair, perfect for the Switch.
Given its immense popularity, actually getting hold of a Switch or Switch Lite – the cheaper, handled-only version – has been incredibly tricky, maybe even impossible, but that's now changing.
We've found a few fantastic Switch deals to whet your appetite.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) |
£199 £189 from AO.com
The Lite version is a slightly stripped back Switch that is more focused on being a handheld rather than the fully-fledged, dockable main Switch console. While £10 doesn't seem like much, it's one of the best deals we've seen for such a popular console.View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Neon/Red/Blue) |
£304 £283 from Amazon
Good old Amazon are knocking money off the full Switch with a saving of £21 on the attraction neon version. Hurry, though, this deal surely won't last before all the Switches are snapped up.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing | £229 from Currys
One of the best bundle deals we're seeing comes from Currys, who are offering a brand new turquoise Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a very reasonable price. View Deal
If you've been on the hunt all year for a Switch, or just want to grab a Christmas present bargain, these are the best Switch Black Friday deals at the moment.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money