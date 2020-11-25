The top 3 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals available today

Save on this year's hottest console with Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2020
(Image credit: Nintendo)

By

It's nearly December and that means two things: Christmas but first... Black Friday deals! After a hard year, saving some money on the latest and greatest tech is a nice treat and retailers all over the world are delivering. One good example: Nintendo's incredibly sought-after Switch and Switch Lite.

If you've been living under a rock (and we don't blame you), the Switch has been the must-have console for the entire year, representing a much more fun style of play over the 'serious' PS4 (now PS5) and Xboxes. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the marque launch game, is a peaceful, shimmering affair, perfect for the Switch.

Given its immense popularity, actually getting hold of a Switch or Switch Lite – the cheaper, handled-only version – has been incredibly tricky, maybe even impossible, but that's now changing.

We've found a few fantastic Switch deals to whet your appetite.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £189 from AO.com
The Lite version is a slightly stripped back Switch that is more focused on being a handheld rather than the fully-fledged, dockable  main Switch console. While £10 doesn't seem like much, it's one of the best deals we've seen for such a popular console.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon/Red/Blue) | £304 £283 from Amazon
Good old Amazon are knocking money off the full Switch with a saving of £21 on the attraction neon version. Hurry, though, this deal surely won't last before all the Switches are snapped up.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing | £229 from Currys
One of the best bundle deals we're seeing comes from Currys, who are offering a brand new turquoise Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a very reasonable price. View Deal

If you've been on the hunt all year for a Switch, or just want to grab a Christmas present bargain, these are the best Switch Black Friday deals at the moment.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.